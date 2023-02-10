Insights on the E-Learning Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Adobe, Apollo Education, Blackboard and Cisco Systems Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.0% during 2023-2030. This report on global e-learning market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global e-learning market by segmenting the market based on technology, provider, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the E-learning market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Content Digitization

Growth in Higher Education Sectors

Rise in Government Programs and Initiatives

Challenges

Lack of Peer to Peer Interaction

Slow Internet Connection and Poor Network

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Objective

1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings

1.3 Report's Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I

1.4.2 Phase II

1.4.3 Phase III

1.5 Assumptions



2. Key Insights



3. Global E-learning Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global E-learning Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global E-learning Market by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Online E-Learning

5.3. Learning Management System

5.4. Mobile E-Learning

5.5. Rapid E-Learning

5.6. Virtual Classroom

5.7. Others



6. Global E-learning Market by Provider

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Services

6.3. Content



7. Global E-learning Market by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Academic

7.2.1. K-12

7.2.2. Higher Education

7.2.3. Vocational Training

7.3. Corporate

7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises

7.3.2. Large Enterprises

7.4. Government



8. Global E-learning Market by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Adobe Inc.

12.2.2 Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

12.2.3 Apollo Education Group

12.2.4 Blackboard Inc.

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.2.6 CERTPOINT Systems Inc

12.2.7 Citrix Education Inc.

12.2.8 D2L Corporation

12.2.9 GP Strategies Corporation

12.2.10 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.11 Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

12.2.12 Oracle Corporation

12.2.13 Pearson Plc

12.2.14 SAP SE

12.2.15 Saba Software,

12.2.16 Skillsoft Corporation

12.2.17 Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i5xtt-learning?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.