ESG Trends in Agriculture Industry, 2023 Study - Focus on Top-Line Growth, Cost Savings, Reduced Legal and Regulatory Interventions, Increased Employee Productivity, Asset and Investment Optimization

The report will provide an overview about the global agriculture industry through ESG perspective. Qualitative insights on ESG trends and its impact on agriculture companies are provided. The detail analysis of agriculture industry supply chain with respect to ESG is provided in the report.

The detailed analysis of regulation for agriculture industry is given in the report. Further, it explains the major drivers, retains as well as trends impacting ESG implementation across agriculture industry.

Improving food security and nutrition and advancing the fulfillment of the right to adequate food in the context of national food security needs responsible investment in agricultural and food systems.

The elimination of poverty, promotion of social and gender equality, eradication of the worst forms of child labor, encouragement of social participation and inclusiveness, stimulation of economic growth, and attainment of sustainable development are all made possible by responsible investment, especially for smallholders and members of marginalized and vulnerable groups.



It is more crucial than ever to discuss environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in routine correspondence with institutional shareholders. Many investors are becoming more concerned with quantifying and reducing these risks for industries like food and agriculture with disproportionately large environmental and social challenges.

For instance, State Street made public a requirement for disclosure from businesses in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, which includes reporting on board oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities, current emissions, and targets for emissions reduction.

Report Includes

An overview of the recent trends and advancements with respect to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in the agriculture industry

Technology assessment of the market growth opportunities and challenges pertaining to the ESG implementation in agriculture stakeholders and other industry participants

Review of ESG-related case studies and a detailed qualitative analysis of the global agriculture industry

A look at the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability and recommendations for the future of the agriculture industry

Emphasis on the ESG standards, stringent regulatory guidelines, historical trends and analysis, players offering ESG services, and market outlook of ESG services for the agriculture industry

Market share analysis of major stakeholders operating in the marketplace, their business strategies, product mapping, and operational integration

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Intended Audience

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Analyst's Credentials

1.7 Custom Research

1.8 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Overview of the Agriculture Industry

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Global Agriculture Production and Trade

2.2.1 Global Wheat Trade

2.2.2 Global Corn Trade

2.2.3 Global Barley Trade

2.2.4 Global Sunflower Trade

2.2.5 Overview of the Russia-Ukraine War

2.2.6 Impact of Food Supply Shortage

2.2.7 Consequences of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Food Industry

2.3 Russia and Ukraine'S Share of Global Agricultural Production

Chapter 3 Esg Trends in the Agriculture Industry

3.1 Overview

3.2 Increasing Adoption of Esg

3.3 Five Critical Esg Propositions

3.3.1 Top-Line Growth

3.3.2 Cost Savings

3.3.3 Reduced Legal and Regulatory Interventions

3.3.4 Increased Employee Productivity

3.3.5 Asset and Investment Optimization

3.4 Agriculture Industry's Approach Toward Esg Compliance

Chapter 4 Material Environmental Risks

4.1 the Four Nations With the Highest Overall Production of Emissions

4.2 Factors, Weightage, Key Performance Indicators in Esg

4.2.1 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

4.2.2 Air and Water Pollution

4.2.3 Land and Water Use Impacts

Chapter 5 Material Social Risks

5.1 Social Components of Esg

5.1.1 Public Safety

5.1.2 Working Conditions

5.1.3 Communities

Chapter 6 Agriculture Industry and Governance

6.1 Bearing the Responsibility for Achieving Food Security and Nutrition

6.1.1 States' Responsibilities

6.1.2 Intergovernmental and Regional Organizations Responsibilities

6.1.3 Financing Institutions, Donors, Foundations, and Funds

6.1.4 Research Organizations, Universities, and Extension Organizations

6.1.5 Smallholders and Their Organizations

6.1.6 Business Enterprises, Including Farmers

6.1.7 Civil Society Organizations

6.1.8 Workers and Their Organizations

Chapter 7 Esg Reporting and Rating

7.1 Overview

7.2 How to Read Esg Ratings

7.3 Case Study

Chapter 8 Steps Toward Esg Sustainability

8.1 Enhanced Farming Practices for Esg Goals

8.1.1 Controlled Environment Agriculture

8.1.2 Agricultural Biotech

8.1.3 Precision Agriculture Technologies

8.1.4 Improving Crop Breeding

8.1.5 Improving Rice Cultivation

8.1.6 Decreasing Food Waste

8.1.7 Packaging Innovation and Coatings

8.1.8 Upcycled Foods

8.1.9 Reducing Enteric Fermentation

8.1.10 Regenerative Agriculture Practices

