Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2023 to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Oral and Tooth-Related Ailments Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric toothbrush market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030. This report on global electric toothbrush market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electric toothbrush market by segmenting the market based on technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric toothbrush market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Oral and Tooth-Related Ailments

Adoption of Unhealthy Dietary Patterns

Challenges

Easy Availability of Non Electric Toothbrush

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Key Insights



3. Global Electric Toothbrush Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Rotational

5.3. Vibrational



6. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Soft Bristles

6.3. Namometer Bristles



7. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



8. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Adults

8.3. Children



9. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Iran

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

13.2.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company

13.2.3 Conair Corporation (Jarden)

13.2.4 Den-Mat Holdings LLC

13.2.5 Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

13.2.6 FOREO

13.2.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2.8 Lion Corporation

13.2.9 Panasonic Corporation

13.2.10 Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.11 SONIC Chic

13.2.12 Procter & Gamble Company



