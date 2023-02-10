India Wind Power Markets Report, 2014-2022 & 2023-2027 - The Growth of the Wind Power Capacity has Resulted in a Robust Ecosystem

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power Market in India 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.2014-2022 &7 2023

The cumulative installed wind power capacity stood at 40.36 GW in FY 2022. It is expected to reach 52.48 GW by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% during the FY 2023 - FY 2027 forecast period.

Wind power or wind energy harnesses the wind to generate mechanical power or electricity. Wind turbines convert wind kinetic energy into mechanical power, which can be used for specific tasks (such as grain grinding or water pumping) or converted into electricity by a generator.

The growth of the wind power capacity has resulted in a robust ecosystem, enhanced project operation capabilities, and a manufacturing base of approximately 10,000 MW per year.



Government initiatives:



The Ministry of Power has extended the waiver on charges of the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) on the electricity transmission generated by solar and wind sources for projects scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2025.

Furthermore, the order encourages the development of solar, wind, hydro-pumped storage plants (PSPs), and battery energy storage systems (BESS), along with the trading of renewable energy (RE) in power exchanges and the seamless transmission of RE power across states.



COVID-19 impact analysis:



All energy consumptions related to aviation, transportation, commercial activities, and industry have decreased dramatically due to the severe lockdown measures, while residential activities have significantly increased.

As most business activities came to a standstill, there was a remarkable drop in power demand (up to 30%) that led to a 25% fall in exchange prices during the peak of the pandemic in 2020. The demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers had declined by about 18% during the 2020 - 2021 period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Government organizations that control the renewable energy market



Chapter 4: Global Wind Power Market - An Overview

4.1. Global ranking in terms of installed wind power capacity (GW) (2020)

4.2. Global ranking in terms of share of wind energy in their electricity mix (2020)



Chapter 5: Wind Power Market in India - An Overview

5.1. Wind power market in India - An Overview

5.1.1. Wind power installed capacity and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2027e)

5.1.2. Wind power capacity addition (FY 2011 - FY 2022)

5.1.3. Wind power generation in billion units (FY 2014 - FY 2022)

5.1.4 Share of wind generation in total power generation (FY 2014- FY 2022)

5.1.5. Total installed power capacity (FY 2011 - FY 2022)

5.1.6. Share of wind power out of total power capacity (FY 2011 - FY 2022)



Chapter 6: Wind Power Market in India - Segmentation

6.1. Region-wise wind power installed capacity

6.1.1. State wise wind power installed capacity (as of September 2022)

6.1.2. Region-wise Wind Power Repowering Potential Capacity

6.1.3. State wise wind potential at 100 m

6.1.4. State wise wind potential at 120 m



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 8: Impact of COVID-19

8.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 9: Trade Analysis

9.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 10: Market Influencers

10.1. Market drivers

10.2. Market challenges

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

11.1. Adani Power Limited

11.2. Indowind Energy Limited

11.3. Orient Green Power Limited

11.4. ReNew Energy Global Plc

11.5. Suzlon Energy Limited

11.6. The Tata Power Company Limited

11.7. Torrent Power Limited

11.8. Chiranjjeevi Wind Energy Limited

11.9. Sembcorp Energy India Limited

11.10. Wind World (India) Limited



Chapter 12: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gzz83-power-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.