10 February 2023

 

Company Announcement number 11/2023

Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2023.

The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

