Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2023

The global respiratory disposables market will grow from $2.77 billion in 2022 to $3.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The respiratory disposables market is expected to grow to $4.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The respiratory disposables market consists of sales of instruments such as disposable resuscitators, disposable masks, nasal cannulas, tracheostomy tubes, and other consumables and accessories.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Respiratory disposables are used to interface respiratory devices with patients, such as ventilators, nebulizers, and oxygen therapy devices.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the respiratory disposables and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the respiratory disposables market.



The regions covered in the respiratory disposables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of respiratory disposables are masks, tubes, inhalers, and others. A mask is a piece of cloth or other material that is personal protective equipment and intended for medical purposes. . These are used for disease indications such as asthma, a chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, tuberculosis, lung cancer, and other chronic respiratory diseases. The applications involved in adult, pediatric and neonatal. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centres, and others.



The high prevalence rate of respiratory diseases globally is driving the respiratory disposables market.Excessive smoking, exposure to toxic materials, adverse climate conditions, and air pollution are some of the main causes which are leading to a rise in respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).



According to a study, around 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and around 3 million people die every year because of this disease.It was also reported that around 334 million people suffer from asthma diseases caused by air pollution as well as tobacco smoke, toxic disposable devices.



These factors are increasing the demand for the treatment of respiratory ailments, thus driving the respiratory diseases market.



The respiratory disposables market is being restrained due to stringent regulatory policies.Regulatory agencies and governments across various countries are imposing stringent restrictions on product approval and launch, this is limiting the market growth.



For instance, FDA banned Amphastar Pharmaceutical’s Primatene product, an albuterol CFC inhaler for asthma because ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) propellants have depleted the ozone layer.The FDA rejected Amphastar’s first attempt to bring a reformulated version of Primatene mist to market.



The FDA rejected another application for Primatene Mist. Which resulted in a rise in development costs and potential sales loss due to delays in product launch, thus restraining the Respiratory disposables market.



Rapid advances in technology are driving innovation in respiratory disposable manufacturing.Areas of particular development are likely to be AIR gel technology, wearable technologies, and 3D printing technology.



These technologies are being used in the manufacturing of respiratory disposables, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs, and higher margins.Companies in this market are increasingly focusing on AIR gel technology, in which gel is incorporated into the bag on the edges of the mask which helps to the protection of the skin and creates a bridge to minimize the irritation of the skin and for effective sealing.



For example, Vyair medical prepared Veraseal 2 disposable mask, used for acute care with AIR gel technology and advantage of vented and non-vented versions. Similarly, Sleepnet prepared Mojo ventilation masks with Airgel technology.



In the USA, occupational safety and health administration (OSHA) regulates all respiratory medical equipment, guidelines for which are specified in 29 CFR 1910. 134. Under OSHA, the national institute for occupational safety and health/national personal protective technology laboratory (NIOSH/ NPPTL) provides a market approval certificate and FDA approves the product for marketing. Before market approval, all the medical devices should be analyzed appropriately by performing a compatibility test within a hospital environment. They are tested on an Electrical bench and Non-clinical performance testing is also required. Moreover, proper software verification, validation, and hazard analysis must be performed. Labels on the devices are required to include the purpose of the device.



In 2021, Medline a Netherland-based medical device company acquired the Hudson RCI brand of respiratory consumables from Teleflex.The acquisition helps Medline’s offerings, enlarging the respiratory environment with the highly regarded Hudson RCI products and opening extra opportunities for development and help to customers.



Teleflex is a US-based company global provider of medical technologies designed to develop the health and quality of people’s lives.



The countries covered in the respiratory disposables market include Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The respiratory disposables market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides respiratory disposables market statistics, including respiratory disposables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a respiratory disposables market share, detailed respiratory disposables market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the respiratory disposables industry. This respiratory disposables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

