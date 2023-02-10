New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277228/?utm_source=GNW





The global general dental devices and equipment market will grow from $11.23 billion in 2022 to $12.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The general dental devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $18.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The general dental devices and equipment consist of sales of such as dental implants, dental crowns, bridges, dental filling caps, orthodontic cases, dentures (false teeth), casting machines, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, electrosurgical systems, dental chairs, dental light cure equipment, dental handpieces, and accessories devices that are used to treat dental infections or at the time of dental surgeries.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



General dental devices and equipment are the products used by the dental professionals for dental surgeries and other treatments.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general dental equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the general dental equipment market.



The regions covered in the general dental devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of general dental equipment are systems and parts, dental implant, crown, and bridge, dental biomaterial, dental chair and equipment, other dental devices.A dental implant is a prosthesis that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis like a crown, bridge, denture, or facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor.



The general dental equipment is used to treat orthodontic, endodontic, periodontic, and prosthodontic. The applications involved are hospitals and clinics and dental laboratories.



The changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of sugar-filled sodas, sweetened fruit drinks, or non-nutritious snacks and smoking, inadequate oral hygiene have increased the prevalence of tooth problems.The demand for dental care is directly affecting dental devices or equipment companies.



According to the world health organization (WHO), in 2020, Limiting the intake of free sugars to less than 10% of total energy intake is part of a healthy diet. A future decrease to less than 5% of total energy intake is suggested for additional health advantages. [i]This rise in the incidence of tooth problems drives the general dental devices and equipment market.



Uneven access to oral care in developing countries is a major obstacle to the general dental devices and equipment market.Although the number of dental graduates is increasing, there are not enough dentists to cater to the population’s needs.



For instance, India registers some 20,000 new dental graduates each year which is not sufficient to deal with the patients’ needs.Similarly, Brazil has a high concentration of dentists in urban areas than in rural areas, depriving the rural population of qualified dental practitioners to meet their needs.



Poor access to dentists and their services in developing nations hampers the growth of the market.



Dental businesses are advancing, and technologies such as 3D printers and scanners that are dedicated to dental work are being developed. 3D printing technology help create products such as 3D printed braces, dental crowns, and implants by dental professionals through computer-aided designing. The development of modern/next-generation techniques such as 3D Printing technology is a significant improvement in dental care and is used to build complex 3-dimensional structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. For instance, ArchForm, a software startup designs and manufactures teeth-aligners using 3D Printing technology. This technology innovation will reduce the cost of treatment making it affordable to people of all classes thereby driving the market for general dental devices and equipment.



The general dental devices and equipment market is regulated by government bodies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US Food and Drug Administration), and others.For instance, in the USA, general dental devices and equipment are Class I or Class II devices under the dental equipment market.



Dental devices are regulated by USFDA and all the diagnostic laboratory tests are regulated by the clinical laboratory improvement amendments of 1988 (CLIA) that are administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), all manufacturing companies have to be file a 510(k) application for market approval.



The countries covered in the general dental equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The general dental equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides general dental equipment market statistics, including general dental equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a general dental equipment market share, detailed general dental equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the general dental equipment industry. This general dental equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

