Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR 9% and expected to reach $77 Billion by 2030: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by SphericalInsights, the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Size to grow from USD 44 billion in 2021 to USD 77 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period.





Key Insights

The Discrete Semiconductor market was valued at USD 44 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

The global Discrete Semiconductor market is expected to reach USD 77 billion by 2030





Electronic manufacturers are looking for components that can improve manufacturing efficiency and are rapid, tiny, and capable of doing so. This will strengthen the market share of discrete semiconductors. To meet these objectives, discrete components like diodes, transistors, thyristors, and modules are required. Security, automation, solid-state lighting, transportation, and energy management in industrial components, and safety, infotainment, navigation, and fuel efficiency in automotive and industrial components, are projected to be the main drivers of demand for and revenue from discrete semiconductors. Additionally, to boost demand and income in the power module market, the discrete semiconductor sector is developing novel solutions. The increasing demand for high-energy, low-power devices is what is driving the global discrete semiconductor market size and discrete semiconductor market share. The increased need for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and vehicles is another factor driving the market's growth. Therefore, a significant element driving market expansion is the rising demand for discrete semiconductors from the consumer electronics and automotive industries. Consumer electronics businesses are investing extensively in R&D to give their customers better products. During the estimated time frame, this is expected to have an effect on the discrete semiconductor market. In the years to come, the market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the demand for green energy power generation, which is being driven by key players in the discrete semiconductor industry.





Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 131 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diodes, Thyristors, Transistors, Modules), By Application (Automotive, Networking & Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.“ in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/discrete-semiconductor-market





The preference of product makers for integrated circuits is expected to limit the market's growth. The growing emphasis on integrated circuits and a lack of technological advancement are two major problems that are impeding and will continue to challenge the discrete semiconductor business in the near future.





The Transistors segment is dominating the market with the highest CAGR.

On the basis of type, the global discrete semiconductor market is segmented into transistors, thyristors, diodes, and modules. Due to the growing use of bipolar transistors, MOSFETs, and IGBTs in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, the automotive industry, and others, the transistors category is leading the market with the greatest CAGR. Due to their greater switching frequency, IGBTs are being used in high voltage applications more and more. As a result, it is stimulating market expansion generally.





The Consumer Electronics segment is witnessing the highest growth with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global discrete semiconductor market growth is segmented into networking & communication, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and others. Among them, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate with the greatest CAGR. This is due to the high demand for portable electronics, wearable technology, gaming technology, and other technologies for smart homes.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 77 Billion CAGR 9 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region, Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.,

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

With the highest CAGR during the predicted period, Asia Pacific is currently dominating the global discrete semiconductor market. This can be ascribed to the growing acceptance of wireless and portable electronics as well as to the automotive sector's rapid expansion, all of which are driving the overall growth of the worldwide discrete semiconductor market. Aside from this, the massive automotive and other industries in the region make it one of the most significant markets for discrete semiconductors.





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

Discrete Semiconductor Market, By Type

Diodes

Thyristors

Transistors

Modules

Discrete Semiconductor Market, By Application

Automotive

Networking & Communication

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Companies

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Nexperia

ABB

Diodes Incorporated

StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

ROHM CO., Ltd.

WeEn Semiconductor Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Other





Some Recent Developments News in the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market:

USA, September 2020, Infineon Technologies AG has launched industry leading TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 Technology which is designed for photovoltaic, industrial motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies, and power factor correction applications.





