Worldwide Sales of Native Collagen Are Estimated To Reach US$ 371 Million by the End of 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global native collagen market is projected to reach a value of US$ 371 million by the end of 2033, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for native collagens is increasing at a significant speed and is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.



Native collagen is known as unprocessed protein and is used significantly in bone and joint reconstruction, wound dressing, tissue regeneration, and skincare products. Peptides and gelatin can be hydrolyzed or processed further. Healthcare, photography, cosmetics, food & beverages, and personal care are some key end-use industries that use these native collagens.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 371 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global native collagen market has been estimated to reach a value of US$ 371 million by the end of 2033.

The market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.

The size of the global industry is US$ 215 million in 2023.

The Canadian market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Sales of native collagen in Germany are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.



Increasing use of collagen, which is based on biomaterials is estimated to boost its sale in the coming years. In addition, growing interest in nutricosmetics and protein consumption is also anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for industry players in the forecasted period. Among other applications, cosmetics held more than 24% of the total market share in the year 2022. Collagen is a structural protein that is found in animal organisms and provides fundamental structural support. The most common source of extraction of native collagen is fish skin and mammalian.

Competitive Landscape

Several industry players are indulging in numerous initiatives to expand the reach of their products to distant people.

For instance,

COBIOSA started to manufacture native marine collagen for skin care and hair applications.



Prominent suppliers of native collagen are also opening new units to expand their footprints in the global market.

For instance,

GELITA USA, in March 2021, opened its new unit for collagen peptide products with a capacity of 30,000 square-foot at the southeastern end of the complex in the Port Neal Industrial area that is near Sioux City, Lowa. This initiative will help the organization to double its profit, especially in the beauty and health markets. This step shows no signs of abating in the coming years.

A Darling Ingredients brand, Rousselot, in 2021, at the Virtual Beauty and Skincare Formulation Conference, launched Peptan, which is an MSC-certified marine collagen peptide. It is derived completely from wild-caught marine white fish. Further, it is used primarily in premium dietary and nutricosmetics supplements. Different hair care products that are based on native collagen can help to reduce the thinning of hair and provide protection against any sort of sun damage. Furthermore, it is also used to boost scalp hydration and promote hair growth.

Market Frontrunners

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

Symatese

Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Cosmo Bio

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Creative Enzymes

REPROCELL USA Inc.

Creative Enzymes

Symatese

TSI GROUP

Segmentation of Native Collagen Industry Research

By Source : Bovine Porcine Poultry Marine Others

By Application : Food Processing Wound Dressing Cosmetics (Topical) Bone & Joint Reconstruction Tissue Regeneration Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Key Questions Covered in the Native Collagen Market Report

What is the projected value of the Native Collagen Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Native Collagen Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Native Collagen Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Native Collagen Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Native Collagen Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Native Collagen Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global native collagen market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of source (bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, others) and application (food processing, wound dressing, cosmetics (topical), bone & joint reconstruction, tissue regeneration, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

