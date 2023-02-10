New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Full Body Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030640/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Airport Full Body Scanners Market to Reach $347.8 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airport Full Body Scanners estimated at US$288.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$347.8 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2022-2030. Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$248.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Backscatter X-Ray Scanner segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $85.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.8% CAGR
The Airport Full Body Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$85.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- American Science & Engineering Group
- Braun & Company
- Brijot Imaging Systems (Microsemi)
- CST Digital Communications
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Millivision Inc.
- Morpho (Safran)
- Rapiscan Systems Ltd.
- Smiths Group PLC
- Tek84 Engineering Group LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030640/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Airport Full Body Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Millimeter Radio-Wave
Scanner by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Millimeter Radio-Wave
Scanner by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Backscatter X-Ray Scanner by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Backscatter X-Ray Scanner by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Backscatter X-Ray
Scanner by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Airport Full Body Scanners Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners by
Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and
Backscatter X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airport
Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave
Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Airport Full Body Scanners by
Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter
X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: UK 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full Body Scanners
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and
Backscatter X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full
Body Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray
Scanner for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Airport Full Body Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and
Backscatter X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full
Body Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray
Scanner for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Airport Full Body Scanners by Technology - Millimeter
Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Airport Full Body
Scanners by Technology - Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and
Backscatter X-Ray Scanner Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Airport Full
Body Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Millimeter Radio-Wave Scanner and Backscatter X-Ray
Scanner for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030640/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Airport Full Body Scanners Market to Reach $347.8 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Full Body Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030640/?utm_source=GNW