Cloud and Data Center Markets Trends Report 2022 with Focus on Europe, USA and Asia

This report analyses the datacenter and cloud markets' development.

It presents the key stakes and challenges for each of them.

The market structure is also examined

An analysis of the market development in the key main regions is provided.

It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of each market.

It concludes with market sizing and forecasts through a breakdown by segment and by region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Context and principles

The rise of cloud computing

Cloud computing: development level

Main business model of data center

Technological sovereignty initiatives in cloud services

Industry requirement for Internet Data centers

Regulations on the global cloud services market

Edge computing complements cloud computing

Edge computing technical benefits

Assessment of edge computing capabilities' priorities

The implementation of edge facilities (also) depends on use cases

Current edge computing use cases

Major telcos are already involved in edge computing

3. Regional market analysis

3.1 European cloud market

Overview of the European market of cloud services

The European industry is growing rapidly but not very competitively

European alternatives to the US big tech

What's next in the European cloud market?

3.2 USA cloud market

Overview of the US market of cloud services

Alternative cloud providers challenging hyperscalers in niche focus

Cloud regulation not as stringent as in the EU

3.3 Asian cloud and data centers market

APAC region cloud market overview

APAC region cloud computing market

APAC data center and cloud ecosystem

4. Market Dynamics

Drivers and barriers

Market sizing

Leading digital industry players

