Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market will grow from $8.04 billion in 2022 to $9.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $13.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.



The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of table-top temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, wearable continuous monitoring thermometers, temperature monitoring sensors, and smart temperature patches.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the devices used or employed in establishing the size, quantity, extent, area, or measurement of quantities, things, produce, or articles for distribution or consumption that are sold or exposed for sale or hire at any basic charge and a temperature monitoring system control and regulates the temperature of a particular environment.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices.Weight monitoring devices are the devices used or employed in establishing the size, quantity, extent, area, or measurement of quantities, things, produce, or articles for distribution or consumption that are sold or exposed for sale or hire at any basic charge.



The temperature monitoring devices are tabletop temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, wearable continuous monitoring thermometers, temperature monitoring sensors, and smart temperature patches. The various end-users hospitals and clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centres.



The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring devices and equipment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.9 billion adults around the globe were diagnosed, as overweight, and also over 340 million children of 5 to 19 years across the globe were overweight. To curb the increase of obesity, weight monitoring devices can play a vital role by reminding the user to follow a certain diet or monitor the exercising habits of the individual. Thereby driving the demand for weight monitoring devices, thus driving the market growth.



Product recalls act as a restraint on the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled many digital thermometers due to wrong calibration and incorrect display of body temperature.



Also, thermometers manufactured by 3M company were recalled by the FDA after a prolonged investigation due to incorrect display of body temperature.Similarly, in 2020, the FDA has recalled a specific model electric thermometer manufactured by Cardinal Health, a multinational health care services company.



Such a high number of product recall hampers the market growth.



The use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.Many companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung are investing in the research and development of wearables.



The wearables have high-end sensors attached to them, which measures and monitors body temperature and weight.Various new products are launched in the wearable category.



For example, Blue Spark’s, Temp Traq is a wearable temperature monitor. Also, Fitbit wearable tracks and monitor weight.



Stringent FDA regulations need to be followed in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.FDA has a set of good manufacturing practices designed for the monitoring of body temperature and weight monitoring devices.



FDA monitors the safety and effectiveness of these devices.Part 880 of the FDA regulations pertain to the general hospital and personal use devices; subpart C relates to personal use monitoring devices.



Weight monitoring devices are classified by the FDA as Class I devices.The manufacturers are tasked with the thorough inspection, measuring and testing efficiency, and ensuring it meets the intended purposes.



Once this is finished the manufacturer must calibrate the device according to a set of rules or limits to improve the precision and accuracy of the readings. After all, this is completed the FDA will take their final call regarding the certification of the device.



The countries covered in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market statistics, including weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market share, detailed weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment industry. This weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

