New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Metals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030525/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global 3D Printing Metals Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Printing Metals estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Titanium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.7% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nickel segment is readjusted to a revised 31.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $771.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.3% CAGR
The 3D Printing Metals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$771.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.4% and 26.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Arcam AB
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Concept Laser GmbH
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Equispheres
- ExOne GmbH
- General Electric Company
- GKN PLC
- Hoganas AB
- LPW Technology Inc.
- Materialise NV
- Optomec Inc.
- Proto Labs Inc.
- Renishaw plc
- Sandvik AB
- Stratasys Ltd.
- The ExOne Company
- Voxeljet AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030525/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3D Printing Metals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World 3D Printing Metals Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Titanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Titanium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nickel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Nickel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Metal Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Metal Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical & Dental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical & Dental by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel, Stainless
Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by Metal
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Titanium,
Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing Metals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel,
Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing
Metals by Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing
Metals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
3D Printing Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel,
Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing
Metals by Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing
Metals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Printing Metals by Metal Type - Titanium, Nickel,
Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing
Metals by Metal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum and Other Metal
Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Printing Metals by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 3D Printing
Metals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030525/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global 3D Printing Metals Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Metals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030525/?utm_source=GNW