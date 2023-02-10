New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961363/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan Plc
- Bayer AG
- Novartis AG
- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy
Recent Market Activity
The HRT Controversy - An Insight
Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of
HRT
Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society
IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT
The Regional Divide
Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs
Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of
Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions
Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market
The Premarin Saga
Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan?s HRT Portfolio
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Allergan Plc (Ireland)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Novartis AG(Switzerland)
Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
Orion Pharma AB (Finland)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (USA)
Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for
New Medicines
Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective
Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities
Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?
Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest
Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check
EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating
Menopausal Symptoms
The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs
Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to
Synthetic HRT?
Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues
with Bioidentical HRT
Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag
Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?
What Makes Estriol Work?
Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety
Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US
Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects
Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?
Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies
