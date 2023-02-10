New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hearing Implants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277214/?utm_source=GNW





The global hearing implants market will grow from $3.95 billion in 2022 to $4.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The hearing implants market is expected to grow to $6.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The hearing implants market consists of sales of cochlear implants, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA), mid-ear implants, and auditory brainstem implants (ABI) that are used to improve hearing capability.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hearing implants are surgically installed devices aimed at improving the hearing capability of a person suffering from severe or profound levels of hearing loss.



North America was the largest region in the hearing implants devices and equipment market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the hearing implants devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the hearing implants devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of hearing implants devices and equipment are cochlear implants, middle ear implants, bone conduction implants, and auditory brainstem implants.A cochlear implant is an electronic device that is partially restoring hearing.



It is an option for people who have severe hearing loss from inner-ear damage who are no longer helped by using hearing aids.These are used by age groups such as adults and pediatrics.



The various end-users are hospitals, ENT clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres.



The aging population is increasing worldwide and loss of hearing is one of the most common age-related disorders in the aged above 60 years.As reported by United Nations, in 2020, there are 727 million people aged 65 years in the world and with the increasing geriatric population, the demand for hearing implants is expected to rise.



Therefore, the increasing aging population is expected to drive the market for hearing implants in the future.



The surgical procedure for implanting hearing implants is associated with various risks and is expected to restraint the market growth in the future.During the surgery, there are possibilities of facial nerve damage which can lead to complete or partial paralysis on the same side of the face as the implant.



Due to this and other complications such as the development of meningitis, cerebrospinal fluid leakage, infection, and others, people prefer conventional hearing aids over implants. Hence, restraining the growth of the hearing implants market.



Companies in the hearing implants market are making implants using 3D printing in binaural cochlear surgeries.The technology focuses on developing customized 3D printed implants using biocompatible materials to treat anatomical defects with the help of stem cells.



Sonova manufactures binaural cochlear implants, which use two different modes of stimulation, electrical and acoustic to enhance hearing and better discrimination of speech. Further, in 2020, scientists developed a 3D-microscaffold cochlear implant using a 3D printed steroid reservoir was designed to reduce the damage of residual hearing against electrode insertion trauma.



Cochlear implant manufacturers have to submit information regarding the material used, efficacy based on clinical trials, any adverse effects to the FDA. The manufacturer can begin the sale of the implants in the USA only after receiving approval from the FDA.



The countries covered in the hearing implants devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hearing implants devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hearing implants devices and equipment market statistics, including hearing implants devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hearing implants devices and equipment market share, detailed hearing implants devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hearing implants devices and equipment industry. This hearing implants devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

