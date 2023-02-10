Industrial Tapes Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $97.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.76%

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial tapes market size reached US$ 65.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 97.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.76% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Avery Dennison Corporation

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Ashland Inc.

Sika AG

Saint Gobain SA

Eastman Chemical Company

The DOW Chemical Company

VON Roll Holding AG

The 3M Company

Industrial tapes are made using a sticky chemical film and backing material and are used for various industrial functions such as adhesive bonding, masking, packaging, wrapping and electrical sealing. They offer high adhesive strength as compared to standard tapes and can also be used to bond heavy materials such as concrete, glass, wood, rubber and metal.

These tapes come in adhesive, non-adhesive and special-purpose variants. While adhesive industrial tapes are widely utilized for binding various products, the non-adhesive and special-purpose variants of these tapes are used for specific applications such as thread sealing, electrical insulation, welding, thermal protection and friction reduction.



The extensive usage of industrial tapes in packaging, automotive, medical and construction sectors, owing to various favorable properties such as water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, is the key factor driving the global market.

These tapes serve as a light-weight alternative to mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a product and covering any visible joints and attachments.

Furthermore, owing to their shock and water-resistant properties, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of electrical equipment.

Furthermore, government policies are encouraging the production of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly opting for industrial tapes made with materials such as natural rubber and acrylic which are less harmful to the environment, thus further accelerating the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global industrial tapes market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global industrial tapes market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global industrial tapes market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial tapes market?

5. What is the breakup of the global industrial tapes market based on product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global industrial tapes market based on the tape backing material?

7. What is the breakup of the global industrial tapes market based on the end-user?

8. What are the key regions in the global industrial tapes market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global industrial tapes market?



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $65.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $97.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Tapes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Filament Tapes

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Aluminum Tapes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Duct Tapes

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Adhesive Transfer Tapes

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material

7.1 Polypropylene

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Paper

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Packaging Application

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Masking/Protective Application

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electrical and Electronic Application

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Specialized Application

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Manufacturing Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive Industry

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Construction Industry

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Logistics Industry

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Electrical Industry

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

10.1 Pressure Sensitive Application

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Solvent Based Application

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Hot Melt-Based Application

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Acrylic Based Application

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

16.3.2 H.B Fuller Company

16.3.3 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

16.3.4 Ashland Inc.

16.3.5 Sika AG

16.3.6 Saint Gobain SA

16.3.7 Eastman Chemical Company

16.3.8 The DOW Chemical Company

16.3.9 VON Roll Holding AG

16.3.10 The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw68br-tapes?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment