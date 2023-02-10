New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Injection Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896811/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach $734 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ceramic Injection Molding estimated at US$429.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$510.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Ceramic Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)
- Advanced Materials Technologies
- Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co.
- ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.
- CMG Technologies
- CN Innovations Holdings Ltd.
- Epson Atmix Corp.
- Form Technologies Company
- GKN plc
- Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.
- Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.
- Parmatech Corp.
- Phillips-Medisize Corp.
- Polymer Technologies Inc.
- PSM Industries Inc.
- Smith Metal Products
- SSI-Sintered Specialties Inc.
- World Class Technology
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing
Technology
Recent Market Activity
Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to
Market Growth
Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets
Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding
Technologies
Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market
Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the
Developed Markets
Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (USA)
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
CMG Technologies (UK)
CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Form Technologies Company (USA)
Epson Atmix Corp. (Japan)
GKN plc (UK)
Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Parmatech Corp. (USA)
Phillips-Medisize Corp. (USA)
Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)
PSM Industries, Inc. (USA)
Smith Metal Products (USA)
SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (USA)
World Class Technology (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled
HIP Enhances MIM?s Proficiency
Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus
Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology
Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-
Components
MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry
Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market
Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New
Opportunities
Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector
Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales
Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts
Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing
Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM
Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market
MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector
Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Alumina by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Alumina by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Zirconia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Zirconia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Zirconia by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Ceramic Injection Molding Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alumina,
Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alumina,
Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Injection Molding by
Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic Injection Molding
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ceramic Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Material - Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Alumina, Zirconia and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Injection Molding by Vertical - Automotive,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Ceramic Injection
Molding by Vertical - Automotive, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Ceramic
Injection Molding by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
