Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Lighting Market to Reach $45.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Lighting estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Halogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LEDs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Automotive Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture

in Developing & Developed Worlds

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -

Low Impact)

Automotive Electronics - An Overview

Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer

"Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives

Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems

Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon

Market Traits

Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications

Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Key World Economic Indicators

Regulatory Overview

Evolution of Common Standards

Regulations - A Core Deciding Factor

Outlook

Vehicular Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (USA)

Custom Dynamics®, LLC (USA)

Custom LED LLC (USA)

Flex Ltd. (Singapore)

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd. (China)

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

North American Lighting, Inc. (USA)

Koito Europe Limited (UK)

Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd. (China)

Lumax Industries Limited (India)

Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy)

Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH (Germany)

NEOLITE ZKW Lighting Pvt. Ltd (India)

Odelo GmbH (Germany)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

PIAA Corporation (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Valeo S.A (France)

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

ZKW Group (Austria)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving

Experience

Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption

Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver

Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive

Automotive LED Lighting Market

Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens

LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting

LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting

OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Glare-free Lighting Technology

Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting

Market

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for

Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market

Opportunity Indicators:

Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs

Lighting Systems in Future Cars

Automatic Headlights - High on Safety

OLEDs around the Corner

LEDs - the Best Bet for EVs

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting

Equipment Market

LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving

Safety

AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility

Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket

Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus

Inflow of New Lighting Technologies

Focus on High-Performance Headlights

Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore

Future Developments

LEDs for Automotive Lighting

Adaptive LED Front Lighting

Dazzle-Free High Beams

Curve Lighting

Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity

Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies

Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights:

A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket

Potential in the Automotive Segment

New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety

Technology Innovations to Drive Growth

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from

Traditional Lamps

LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation

Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence

Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity

LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles

Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting

Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs

LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century

LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence

"Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems

Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration

Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED

Based Headlights



