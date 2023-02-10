Global Hydrocolloids Markets Report 2023: A $20+ Billion market by 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrocolloids Market by Type, by Application, by Source, by Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydrocolloids Market size was valued at USD 13.14 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2022 to 2030.



Increasing use of hydrocolloids in the healthcare industry as wound dressings for acute wounds owing to its capability to maintain a consistent temperature and maintain acidic pH level in the wound, which reduces bacterial growth and allows connective tissue and collagen to form, is driving the growth of the hydrocolloids market.



However, the hydrocolloids market growth is restricted by stringent government regulations across the world regarding the use of food additives including hydrocolloids and an inadequate supply of raw materials.

On the contrary, increasing adoption of ready-meal products and convenience food that use hydrocolloids to enhance quality and shelf life of these food products is expected to create ample opportunities in the coming years.



Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030



Asia-Pacific is expected to show a steady rise in the hydrocolloids industry owing to the presence of high population in countries such as China and India, that significantly increases the consumption rate of several beverages including carbonated drinks and dairy beverages that uses hydrocolloids such as gelatin and gum arabic hydrocolloids to enhance flavor and texture.

Moreover, high consumption of beer in this region that uses old-soluble hydrocolloids such as carrageenan to reduce the level of haze that forms in a finished beer is further driving the growth of the hydrocolloids market.

Recent Developments

June 2022



Cargill Inc. announced the acquisition of Delacon Biotechnik Ges.mbH. Through this acquisition, Cargill aims to enhance its product portfolio and expand its market presence.



July 2021



DSM Hydrocolloids launched new brand to help customers to identify solutions. The main purpose of the branding exercise was to help customers in identifying the types of solutions needed for effective taste.



June 2021



Kerry Group Plc. announced the acquisition of Niacet, a leading company operating in the clean label and conventional preservatives market. This acquisition has helped Kerry Group to enhance its food protection and preservation strategy.



June 2021



Ashland Global Holdings announced the introduction of Aqua flow ECO-300, a high shear, biocide-free, nonionic synthetic thickener for high-performance waterborne paints and coatings. These synthetic thickeners were highly efficient and capable of building rheology in paints and coatings through interplay with other ingredients.

Key Market Players

Ingredion Inc

Cargill Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Chemelco International

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Tate & Lyle plc

Kerry Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Hydrocolloid Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2021 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1. Multifunctionality of Hydrocolloids to Lead to Their Wide Range of Applications

3.2.1.2. Increasing Popularity of Clean Label Additives Due to a Rise in Health and Wellness Trend

3.2.1.3. Increasing Population and Rise of the Nutritionally Aware Consumers Propelling the Growth of the Hydrocolloids Market

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulations and International Quality Standards Regarding Use of Hydrocolloids

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Rising Expansion of Ready Meal Convenience Foods Worldwide



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Hydrocolloids Providers, 2021



5. Global Hydrocolloid Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Gelatin

5.3. Starches

5.4. Xanthan Gum

5.5. Carrageenan

5.6. Alginates

5.7. Agar

5.8. Pectin

5.9. Guar Gum

5.10. Locust Bean Gum

5.11. Gum Arabic

5.12. Gellan

5.13. Carboxymethyl Cellulose

5.14. Microcystalline Cellulose

5.15. Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose

5.16. Others



6. Global Hydrocolloid Market, by Source

6.1. Overview

6.2. Botanical

6.3. Microbial

6.4. Animal

6.5. Seaweed

6.6. Synthetic



7. Global Hydrocolloid Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Thickeners

7.3. Gelling Agent

7.4. Stabilizers

7.5. Fat Replacers

7.6. Coating Agent

7.7. Others



8. Global Hydrocolloid Market, by Industry Vertical

8.1. Overview

8.2. Food & Beverage

8.3. Cosmetics

8.4. Pharmaceuticals

8.5. Textile

8.6. Others



9. Global Hydrocolloid Market, by Region

