New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tracked segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $650.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$650.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$451 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)

- Aselsan A.S.

- Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

- BAE Systems PLC

- Boston Dynamics

- Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

- Cobham PLC

- Dok-Ing D.O.O.

- ECA Group

- Endeavor Robotics

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.

- ICOR Technology

- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

- Leonardo DRS

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Magforce International

- Nexter Group

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Oshkosh Corporation

- QinetiQ North America, Inc.

- RE2, Inc.

- ReconRobotics, Inc.

- Rheinmetall AG

- Roboteam

- SuperDroid Robots Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wheeled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wheeled by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Wheeled by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tracked by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Tracked by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Tracked by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Legged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Legged by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Legged by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Very

Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Very Large by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Very Large by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extremely Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Extremely Large by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Extremely Large by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law

Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Federal Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Federal Law Enforcement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Federal Law Enforcement

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 18-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: France 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Application - Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement

and Federal Law Enforcement Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law

Enforcement for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2023 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked,

Hybrid and Legged - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid and Legged for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large,

Very Large and Extremely Large - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely

Large Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 18-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) by Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Application - Military,

Commercial, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicles



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________