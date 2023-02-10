Cloud Discovery Market Size [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Pune, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Discovery Market (2023-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecasts till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Cloud Discovery Market. Further, this report gives the Cloud Discovery Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Cloud Discovery market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

The global Cloud Discovery market size is projected to reach US$ 1387.9 million by 2028, from US$ 722.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2028.

Global Cloud Discovery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Solutions

Services

Applications: -

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and ITES

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

BMC

Servicenow

Puppet

Mcafee

Cisco

Qualys

Ciphercloud

Zscaler

Netskope

ASG

Alienvault

Certero

Connectwise

Iquate

Movere

Nephos Technologies

Nuvalo

Perpetuuiti

Virima

Kaspersky

Palo Alto Networks

Twistlock

Key Benefits of Cloud Discovery Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Cloud Discovery Market

