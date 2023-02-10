New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277207/?utm_source=GNW

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The hearing aid devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $13.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The hearing aid devices and equipment market consists of sales of in-the-ear-hearing aid, receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid, behind-the-ear hearing aid, and canal hearing aids.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hearing aids are devices and equipment that are designed and developed to improve the hearing of people affected by hearing loss.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in hearing aid devices and equipment market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the hearing aid devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the hearing aid devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of hearing aid devices and equipment are receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids, and behind-the-ear hearing aids.A hearing aid receiver works as the ears’ speaker system.



It plays the amplified sounds received from the microphone in your ear, and the brain gives the context of the sound.The patients are adults and pediatrics.



The adults and pediatric patients with conductive hearing loss and sensorineural hearing loss are treated using technologies such as conventional hearing aid and digital hearing aid. The distribution channels are audiology and ENT clinics, pharmacies, online sales, and others.



The growing prevalence of hearing loss is a major driver for hearing aid devices & equipment market growth.In the United States, more than 35 million children and adults have some degree of hearing loss.



Also, around 900 million people across the globe are expected to suffer from hearing disabilities by 2050 due to the rise in noise pollution levels, genetic factors, ear infections, and other complications. A high number of people suffering from hearing loss would result in huge demand for hearing aid devices across the globe.



The high cost of hearing aid devices is acting as a major restraint in the hearing aid devices and equipment market.Good quality hearing aids come at a high price and are not fully covered by insurance companies.



About one-third of Americans above 55 years use hearing aid devices due to various reasons.Hearing aid devices range between $1500 to $3500 per piece, thus making them quite expensive.



The average price is $2,300 per unit according to the President’s Council for Science & Technology. Thus due to high cost, there has been low penetration of hearing aid devices in the market.



The use of 3D Printing is a trend that is prevalent in the hearing aid devices & equipment market. 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from the 2D models which enable the manufacturing of better fitting, more comfortable, and customized hearing aid devices. The 3D printing enables the shape of the ear shell to be customized according to the customer’s ear canal and degree of hearing loss. For example, Sonova uses advanced 3D printing technology to produce customized hearing aid devices especially suited for each customer’s specific requirements. Examples of 3D hearing aid devices include EnvisionTEC’s E-Shell 200 Series, E-Shell 300 3D Printer Material series, and EnvisionTEC E-Clear series.



As of today, the hearing aids fall under the restricted devices category, the sales of these restricted devices must comply with federal and state requirements.The US FDA approach to improve hearing aid accessibility may lead to the availability of these restricted devices as OTC devices.



However, according to the FDA Reauthorization Act (FDARA), the category of OTC hearing aids needs to be established and no manufacturer can label their devices as OTC until a separate category is established. Thus, the introduction of these innovative and easily accessible OTC hearing aids may impact the growth of the hearing aid devices market positively in the forecast period.



The countries covered in the hearing aid devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hearing aid devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hearing aid devices and equipment market statistics, including hearing aid devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hearing aid devices and equipment market share, detailed hearing aid devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hearing aid devices and equipment industry. This hearing aid devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

