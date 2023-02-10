New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustainable (Green) Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818019/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market to Reach $444.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sustainable (Green) Packaging estimated at US$299.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$444.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Recycled Content Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$111.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reusable Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $81.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Sustainable (Green) Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$81.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$60.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)

- Amocor Limited

- Ball Corporation

- BASF SE

- Bemis Co., Inc.

- Berry Global Inc.

- Crown Holdings, Inc.

- Huhtamaki Oyj

- Mondi PLC

- Printpack, Inc.

- Sealed Air Corporation

- Sonoco Packaging Company

- Tetra Pak International SA

- WestRock Company

- Winpak Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818019/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sustainable (Green) Packaging - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 &

2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recycled Content Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Recycled Content

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reusable Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Reusable Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Degradable Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Degradable Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and

Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and

Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: India 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and

Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled

Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging

and Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application -

Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and

Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable

Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 106: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable (Green)

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled

Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging

and Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application -

Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging and

Degradable Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Application - Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sustainable

(Green) Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sustainable (Green) Packaging by Type - Recycled Content

Packaging, Reusable Packaging and Degradable Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818019/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________