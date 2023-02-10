New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277206/?utm_source=GNW





The global endoscopy devices and equipment market will grow from $7.9 billion in 2022 to $8.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The endoscopy devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $10.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The endoscopy devices and equipment market consist of sales of instruments such as biopsy forceps, trocar sleeves, tissue scissors and cutters, burs, cleaning brushes, tube sets (inflow and outflow), tissue staplers, ligation devices, and suturing systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Endoscopy devices and equipment are used to examine the interiors of organs, and the cavity of the body. These devices enable doctors to view the digestive tract on a screen and help in the diagnosis of medical conditions.



North America was the largest region in the endoscopy devices and equipment market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in endoscopy devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the endoscopy devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of endoscopy devices and equipment are endoscopes, endoscopy operative devices, and endoscopy visualization systems.The endoscope is a lighted optical instrument that is used to get a deep look inside the body.



An endoscope, which is rigid or flexible used to examine organs, like the throat or esophagus. The various application involved is bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and others.



The rise in incidence and prevalence rates of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases is driving the endoscopy devices and equipment market.The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and Crohn’s disease (CD) are supporting the endoscopy devices and equipment market.



The endoscopy devices are used in performing non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat life-threatening diseases.The Asian countries have the highest prevalence rates of gastrointestinal diseases such as cancer.



In Korea, with every 39.6 persons per 100,000 suffering from cancer, Mongolia with 33.1 per 100,000, and Japan with 27.5 per 100,000 ranked as 1, 2, and 3 respectively. Due to the rising prevalence of GI diseases, developing countries are experiencing high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing the demand for endoscopy devices.



Regulatory changes are likely to increase costs related to new product development and service offerings to clients.These changes are related to customer data protection such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), changes to equipment approval procedures, and other regulatory changes.



For instance, according to Dr.Fazal data 2020, 92% of working at an enterprise (over 1,000 employees) expect GDPR compliance to cost their business over $50,000.



About 44% of the companies spend more than $50,000 and about 10% spend over a million dollars. according to a report by Ernst and Young (EY), Fortune 500 companies are spending $7.8 billion to comply with GDPR. The GDPR is an EU law on the data protection and privacy of individuals residing in the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA). It also regulates the export of personal data outside the EU and EEA areas. Additionally, the FDA is requesting more clinical data to support claims, therefore increasing the time to process 510(k) by over 55% over the last decade. The potential loss of revenue due to delay in product release and additional costs incurred due to stringent approval processes puts strain on investments relating to new product development, thereby affecting the growth of the market.



Companies in the endoscopy devices and equipment market are increasingly developing endoscopy robotic systems as they are more flexible, effective than conventional endoscopy devices.These robotic endoscopy devices help in eliminating difficulties in therapeutic endoscopy, expanding endoscopy’s vision and reach, reducing labor intensity, improving communication, reach, vision, control, and the ability to perform an endoscopy.



These devices are used in gastrointestinal surgeries, urology/gynecology surgeries, ENT surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro/spinal surgeries, laparoscopy surgeries, and arthroscopy surgical applications.In 2021, Fujifilm partnered with SMART Medical Systems for developing a next-generation solution for colon endoscopy, the G-EYE 700-series endoscope system.



The unique innovation offers exceptional visualization capabilities and outstanding quality of diagnostic images.



Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MRHA), a regulatory body for medical devices of the UK, is a regulatory body governing drug and device alerts, drug safety updates, blood regulation, and safety, marketing authorizations and licensing guidance, medical devices regulation, and safety and many other activities.According to safety guidelines by MRHA, the medical device manufacturing companies in the industry recall their medical devices if any problem or defect is detected.



For instance, in April 2022, KARL STORZ, a German endoscopy device company, issued urgent medical device recall notice for certain KARL STORZ flexible endoscopes after it detected issues in product description and instructions for use and potential risk of injury during the use of the device.



The countries covered in the vision care devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The endoscopy devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides endoscopy devices and equipment market statistics, including endoscopy devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a endoscopy devices and equipment market share, detailed endoscopy devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the endoscopy devices and equipment industry. This endoscopy devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277206/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________