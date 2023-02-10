Global Clinical Diagnostics Automation Strategic Market Report 2023: Rising Investments in Biotechnology Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Diagnostics Automation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Clinical Diagnostics Automation estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Clinical Diagnostics Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automation Marks a Revolution in Clinical Diagnosis

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Emerging Markets Provide Stronger Growth Opportunities

End-User and Technology-Led Aspects Drive Demand for Automation

Key Factors Encouraging Laboratories to Adopt Automation - In a Nutshell

Desire to Expand Bottom Lines

Automation Liberates Patients from Risk of Pre-analytical Diagnostic Errors

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Availability of Advanced Automation Solutions

Rising Healthcare Costs and Pressing Need for Quality Testing

Clinical Diagnostics Automation Insulate Effects of Tightening Labor Market

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Greater Clinical Care

Clinical Diagnostics Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

