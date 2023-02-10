New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277202/?utm_source=GNW

The global operating room equipment market will grow from $15.73 billion in 2022 to $16.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The operating room equipment market is expected to grow to $21.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The operating room equipment market consists of sales of surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems, and equipment management systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Operating room equipment are different types of equipment that are used during surgery.



North America was the largest region in the operating room equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest market in operating room equipment market.



The regions covered in the operating room equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of operating room equipment are anesthesia devices, endoscopes, operating room lights, operating tables, electrosurgical devices, surgical imaging devices, patient monitors.The endoscope is a lighted optical instrument that is used to get a deep look inside the body.



An endoscope is rigid or flexible used to examine organs, like the throat or esophagus. The various applications involved are cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, and Other Applications that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgery centres.



The operating room (OR) equipment market is driven globally by the increase in ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) across the world. All ASCs require an operating room (OR) to undertake the surgeries; therefore the growing number of ASCs all over the world is a key factor facilitating the growth of the market for OR equipment.



The high cost associated with the operating room equipment will restrain the operating room equipment market growth.Hospital costs are important to understanding value-based care and are even more critical when analyzing cost-saving interventions during surgery.



The costs associated with the operating room equipment depend on the country, the surgical procedure, and the equipment used for the surgical procedure.The average cost per hospital stay was $11,700, making hospitalization one of the most important types of healthcare utilization.



Higher prices remain documented for stays by patients with an expected payer of Medicare associated with stays with another expected payers ($13,600 for Medicare vs. $9,300-$12,600 for other payers).



The hybrid operating room is a new trend being observed in the global operating room market.A hybrid operating room is an alternative to a conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high-quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries.



It has a complex environment in which numerous surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians work together.Hybrid operating rooms in healthcare facilities have increased globally.



Since they offer a sterile operating room environment, surgeons can perform surgeries with ease. The ability of these operating rooms to reduce the total healthcare expenditure, enhance patient safety, and minimize the time taken to perform surgeries will lead to its increased popularity in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics.



In December 2021, Baxter, a US-based healthcare company acquired Hillrom for the deal of the $15 billion amount.This acquisition unites two leading MedTech organizations in a shared vision for transforming healthcare and advancing patient care worldwide.



Hillrom is a US-based medical technology provider.



The countries covered in the operating room equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The operating room equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides operating room equipment market statistics, including operating room equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a operating room equipment market share, detailed operating room equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the operating room equipment industry.

