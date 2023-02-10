Global Medication Reminder Devices Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Competition, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medication Reminder Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Mobile Phone Reminders, In-Home Electronic Devices, Portable Reminder Devices), By End User, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medication reminder devices market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include increase in number of several diseases, rising awareness about medical adherence, and technological advancements, are bolstering the growth of the market, globally.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are increase in population, rapid urbanization, large patient pool, and changing lifestyle. Medication reminder devices is a device which uses an alarm cue to urge users to take medication. It ensures medical adherence in all age of individuals, specially benefits old age population and mild dementia patients.

Also, growing investments in technological research and product innovation, increase in elderly generation base, and support from governments related to smart device development are augmenting the growth of the market.



Rising number of various diseases supports market growth



Over the past few years, rise in various diseases such as cancer, chronic immune deficiencies, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and others are facilitating the growth of the market.

Owing to the stressed and busy lifestyle, people often forget their medication, which in turn surge the demand for medication reminder devices. These medication reminder devices help to improve adherence as people of all ages tend to forget.

In addition to these, ae a person ages, the que of medications by doctors grows and so does the number of medicines per day. Thus, in turn, propels the market growth, globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), about 40% of the total country's populace experiences chronic diseases, approximately 133 million.



Technological Advantages



Rapid technological advancements such as IoT based and AI based medication reminder devices, which are bolstering the growth of the market. The improvements and new innovations are made in order to make people's lives easier. Increasing demand for personalized healthcare technologies are driving the market growth, globally.



Rising Awareness about Medication Adherence



The rising interest among people about medication adherence, is the propelling factor for the growth of the market, globally. Medication adherence programs intend to improve patient compliance.

For instance- ESPACOMP has announced that it will consolidate its 26th annual conference from 17th to 19th November 2022 in Germany. The topic of this year's conference will be: "Medication Adherence and Patient Safety."

Governments and non-government organizations fund this type of conferences and events across the year to educate patients and caregivers regarding medication adherence. Thus, in turn, increasing the market growth, globally. The rising geriatric population base is also further augmenting the growth of medication reminder devices market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in medication reminder devices market

InforMedix Holdings, Inc.

Bang & Olufsen Medicom A/S

MedSignals / VitalSignals LLC

MedCenter Systems LLC

MedMinder Systems Inc.

Medisafe Limited

Walmart Inc. (CareZone)

PillDrill, Inc.

Pillsy, Inc.

PillTracker Ltd.

Voice of Customer

Factors Contributing Switch To Medication Reminder Devices

Medication Reminder Devices Demand, By Region

Commonly Used Medication Reminder Devices

Barriers to Adoption of Medication Reminder Devices

Report Scope:



Medication Reminder Devices Market, By Type:

Mobile Phone Reminders

Phone Call/SMS Services

Reminder Apps

Built-in Alarms

In-Home Electronic Devices

Smart Homes

In-Home Sensors

Wearable Sensors

Others

Portable Reminder Devices

Electronic Pillbox

Medication Event Monitoring System (MEMS)

Others

Medication Reminder Devices Market, By End User:

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Medication Reminder Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b667h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.