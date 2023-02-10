New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277197/?utm_source=GNW





The global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market will grow from $7.77 billion in 2022 to $8.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $10.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market consist of sales of peripheral vascular stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, PTA drug-eluting balloons, embolic protection devices, inferior vena cava filters, Aortic stent-grafts, synthetic surgical drafts, and peripheral guide wires.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Peripheral vascular devices and equipment are used to treat peripheral vascular diseases which are slow and progressive blood circulation disorders caused by blockages, narrowing, or spasms in blood vessels outside the heart and brain including arteries and veins.



North America was the largest region in peripheral vascular devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in peripheral vascular devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of peripheral vascular devices and equipment are peripheral vascular stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, catheters, PTA guide wires, atherectomy devices, chronic total acclusion devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices, and inferior vena cava filters.The catheter is a tubular medical device for insertion into canals, vessels, passageways, or body cavities to permit injection or withdrawal of fluids or to keep a passage open.



The applications involved are the treatment of peripheral blood vessels damaged and the treatment of peripheral blood vessels blockage. The various end-users are hospital applications and clinic applications.



The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is driven by the rising number of people with peripheral artery diseases.Peripheral artery diseases are caused when arteries in the human body are blocked by plaque consisting of fats, cholesterol, and other substances restricting their blood flow to important organs.



Lower extremity peripheral artery disease (PAD) affects >230 million adults worldwide and is associated with increased risk of various adverse clinical outcomes (other cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and stroke and leg outcomes such as amputation.The disease is different in younger populations; but, the incidence rises sharply, with over 20% of people over 80 years old having PAD.



According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8.5 million people in the USA are suffering from peripheral artery diseases, of which 12-20% are aged above 60 years.



Stringent approval processes, product recalls and failures act as a restraint to the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market.Product recalls and failures potentially affect the brand image of the companies within this market.



According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a product recall is made to perform corrective actions or prevent hazardous effects to patients. For instance, in January 2022, Medtronic was instructed to recall its artery-clearing HawkOne System due to reported injuries. \ To reduce incidences associated with the peripheral devices and ensure that the devices are safe and have the least adverse reactions, FDA is restricting devices for use, sending field safety notices, and making product recall to correct the devices. These stringent approval processes and regulatory policies may impact the peripheral devices and equipment market.



Bio-absorbable stents are gaining popularity in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market to eliminate thrombogenic risk factors and enhance clinical applicability.Bio-absorbable stents are made of natural soluble materials that disappear after insertion and eliminate the risk of late stent thrombosis.



They help in protecting the body from inflammation or reduced blood flow due to late-stent thrombosis (a condition where the stent used for treatment stays inside the body for a prolonged period).Companies in this market are increasing their focus on developing and commercializing bio-absorbable stents.



For instance, in 2020, Boston Scientific is demanded to start its Synergy Megatron bioabsorbable polymer coronary stent system.It is intended for large proximal vessels, including over main, bifurcations, and ostial lesions.



It is made in 3.5 mm to 5.0 mm diameters. It owns enhanced strength and the capacity to create tapered vessels.



In January 2022, the U.S Food and Drug Administration issued notice to Medtronic plc for Class I medical device recall for its HawkOne System for clearing out clogged arteries. The notice was issue after certain instances of injuries were reported.



In September 2021, Boston Scientific, a US-based manufacturer of medical devices acquired Devoro Medical, Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of devoro medical inc will add the WOLF platform and advances efforts to ensure physicians have the right tools to improve procedural efficiencies.



Devoro Medical, Inc, is a US-based manufacturer of medical technology.



The countries covered in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides peripheral vascular devices and equipment market statistics, including peripheral vascular devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a peripheral vascular devices and equipment market share, detailed peripheral vascular devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment industry.

