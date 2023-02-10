New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ECG Telemetry Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817875/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global ECG Telemetry Devices Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for ECG Telemetry Devices estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Resting ECG Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stress ECG Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $590.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The ECG Telemetry Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$590.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$673.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)

- Aerotel Medical Systems (19) Ltd.

- Cardiac Science Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Medtronic, Inc.

- Nihon Kohden Corporation

- Philips Healthcare

- Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group)

- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Siemens Healthineers

- Welch Allyn, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

ECG Telemetry Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Long-term Cardiovascular Impact in Post-COVID Patients

ECG Telemetry Devices Integration with Pulse Oximeters

ECG Telemetry Devices: A Prelude



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Telemedicine and Growing Role of ECG Telemetry Devices

in Monitoring Patients

Growing Popularity of Portable ECG Devices

Expanding Population Widens Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Multi-modal Devices Augurs Well for Market

Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases and Need for

Regular Checkups Catalyzes Growth opportunities

Growth in Home Healthcare Drives Demand for ECG Devices

Rise in Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation Catalyzes the Demand

for ECG Telemetry

Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation by Gender (in millions)

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market by Type: 2019 and

2027

ECG Systems Shift to Full Digital Formats

Advent of New Technologies to Offer Lead Placement Assistance

Wavelet ECG Unfurls Further Insights into Cardiac Diagnostics

Integration of AI Aids in ECG Interpretation

Vendors Drift Toward Neutral Interfaces that Offer Better

Interoperability

How Consumer Grade ECG Devices are Impacting Cardiac Care

Rise in Use of Prescription ECG Wearables

Growing Need to Interpret Consumer-grade ECGs

Advancements in ECG Management Systems

Mobile Access to ECG Waveforms

Use of Smartphones to Monitor Atrial Fibrillation

Advances in ECG Devices: A Review



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

