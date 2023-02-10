Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Copenhagen, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen     

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2023.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loan
ISINDK000953989-2DK000954004-9
Reference rateCibor 3MCibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H
CallableNoNo
GreenNoYes
Auction results  
Total allotmentDKK 14,600mDKK 8,400m
Total bids DKK 26,441mDKK 21,749m
Interest rate spread+0.18%+0.14%
Price100.20100.20
Other information  
Maturity01-04-202601-04-2026


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

