Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2023.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953989-2
|DK000954004-9
|Reference rate
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Green
|No
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 14,600m
|DKK 8,400m
|Total bids
|DKK 26,441m
|DKK 21,749m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.18%
|+0.14%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-04-2026
|01-04-2026
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment