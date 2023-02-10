Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2023.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan ISIN DK000953989-2 DK000954004-9 Reference rate Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H Callable No No Green No Yes Auction results Total allotment DKK 14,600m DKK 8,400m Total bids DKK 26,441m DKK 21,749m Interest rate spread +0.18% +0.14% Price 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-04-2026 01-04-2026



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment