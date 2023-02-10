New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277189/?utm_source=GNW





The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market will grow from $4.02 billion in 2022 to $4.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $4.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems, hybrid PET systems, and planar scintigraphy imaging systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of diseases by using small amounts of radioactive substances in the patients and are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.



Western Europe was the largest region in nuclear imaging devices and equipment market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in nuclear imaging devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment are SPECT systems, PET systems, and planar scintigraphy.The SPECT scan is used to capture the images and create 3D scanning.



These are used for various applications such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, other applications (orthopedics, urology, thyroid-related disorders, and gastroenterology that are used in hospitals, imaging centres, academic & research institutes, other end users (pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs).



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders.Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment.



For instance, according to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, 1.8 million new cancer cases are diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being restrained by strict regulations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) medical use. For instance, the NRC requires nuclear imaging equipment licensees to use and store radioactive materials to protect workers and common people by removing unwanted exposure, which has resulted in a relatively less number of nuclear imaging equipment being manufactured.



Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI)

for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), USA regulates the manufacture and use of radioactive materials in nuclear imaging devices, as well as radiation therapy and research.It has agreements with 37 US states which allows them to regulate the use of certain radioactive materials by giving licenses to hospitals, clinics, and medical centres.



The US-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also regulates products and procedures that are radiation-emitting. It reviews the safety and use of radiopharmaceuticals and machines like x-rays, which produce radiation but do not make or use radioactive material.



In April 2020, TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC, a company operating in nuclear medicine equipment based in the United States acquired Nuclear Imaging Services and Molecular Imaging Specialists for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, The company wants to expand its portfolio in diagnostics imaging.



Nuclear Imaging Services is a company operating in nuclear imaging based in texas and Molecular Imaging Specialists, a company operating in nuclear imaging devices and equipment based in the United States.



The countries covered in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nuclear imaging devices and equipment market statistics, including nuclear imaging devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a nuclear imaging devices and equipment market share, detailed nuclear imaging devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment industry. This nuclear imaging devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

