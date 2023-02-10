At CAGR of 5.9%, Brewery Equipment Market is Projected to Generate $25.6 billion Revenue by 2027 - says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewery Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value from 2022 to 2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing consumption of beer in the alcohol industry.

Report Coverage Details Market Value by 2027 $25.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Equipment Type, Brewery Type, Mode of Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura (Belgium), Della Toffola SpA (Italy), Criveller Group (US), KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH (Germany), LEHUI (China), Hypro (India), HG Machinery (China), Interpump Group S.p.A (INOXPA) (Spain), and ABE Equipment (US) Key Market Opportunities Process Automation: Key to Modern Brewing Key Market Drivers Mushrooming Craft Breweries drive Brewery Equipment Demand

Beer production utilizes a wide range of industrial brewery equipment. Malting, milling, mashing, extract separation, the addition of hops and boiling, removal of hops and precipitate, cooling, aeration, fermentation, yeast separation from young beer, aging, maturing, and packaging are the steps involved in beer processing . To produce the alcoholic, lightly carbonated beverage, the entire process aims to convert grain starches into sugar, extract the sugar with water, and then ferment the sugar with yeast. Craft beer consumption has caused a growing consumer trend, which brewery equipment manufacturers have observed. Low-alcohol beer is becoming more and more popular, and this trend is also propelling the market for brewery equipment.

Automatic brewery equipment has high demand across the brewery industry. Even after the initial hefty investment involved in the setup of the automatic brewery, the demand continues to increase globally. The other added advantages of automatic brewery equipment include consistent quality, fast production time, less turnaround time, and no labor involvement. Thus, it comparatively reduces the operational cost of the machinery.

The demand for brewery equipment is boosted by the fact that Europeans are the top beer consumers, with some nations like the Czech Republic having the highest per capita beer consumption. This nation's beer industry is well-established and home to many well-known brands. Consumer preferences are, however, changing in the region. Customers have switched from traditional beer sold by big brands to craft beer. Customers are more eager to sample the high-end beer brands that brewpubs and microbreweries offer. The demand for non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer is skyrocketing in the area. The region's wine-drinking nations are observing a change from wine to beer consumption. Beer is easily accessible in supermarkets due to the region's highly organized retail channels. Additionally, some craft beer brands have begun occupying supermarket shelf space, making it simple for the public to select and try new regional brands. All these element work in brewery equipment manufacturers' favour who are already operating in or intend to expand into Europe.

Many microbreweries are focusing on expanding in different parts of the world to meet the growing demand for craft beer. Also, consumers prefer experiencing and witnessing the tasting sessions, due to which the popularity of brewpubs is also growing globally. Due to these factors, there has been an increase in demand for brewery equipment in craft breweries.

The key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura (Belgium), Della Toffola SpA (Italy), Criveller Group (US), KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH (Germany), LEHUI (China), Hypro (India), HG Machinery (China), Interpump Group S.p.A (INOXPA) (Spain), and ABE Equipment (US).

