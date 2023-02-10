TELUS announces an unprecedented $125M contribution to support youth and build stronger communities

English French

TELUS’ $125M annual contribution is the highest amount it has ever given in one year and equates to 5 per cent in pre-tax profit



TELUS continues to be a leader in giving where they live even during a decline in corporate charitable giving due to increasing economic and inflationary challenges

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians face mounting economic uncertainty, devastating humanitarian crises and social injustices plaguing communities at home and abroad, TELUS continues to deliver on its commitment of being the Most Giving Company in the world, generously devoting $125 million and 1.44 million volunteer hours last year alone. While leading North American companies invest 1 per cent of pre-tax profits in society, for the third consecutive year, TELUS has invested 5 per cent of its pre-tax profits back in the community. Since 2000, the TELUS family has led with purpose, gifting $1.5 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2 million days of global volunteerism.

“Our TELUS team is deeply committed to driving positive social change in the global communities where we operate and making the future friendly for people around the world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Increasingly, citizens are choosing to do business with organizations that share their values, exemplifying the symbiotic relationship between doing good in our communities and doing well in business. Now, more than ever, communities need the support of organizations to enable their critical philanthropic efforts. In this regard, by generously devoting 1.44 million volunteer hours and $125 million to support youth and build stronger communities, our incredible team is demonstrating that we are not just a company, but a movement of human beings with a passion for social purpose. These outstanding efforts build on the $1.5 billion, including two million days of volunteerism, that our amazing TELUS family has invested since 2000 in the global communities where we live, work and serve as citizens.”

As urgently highlighted in the most recent Giving Report , issued by Canada Helps, the last 15 years has seen a steady decline in charitable donations by Canadians and this is expected to decline even further as lasting effects of the pandemic, economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and inflation continue. Last year’s Giving Report highlighted how one in four Canadians (25 per cent) expect to give less in 2022 than they did in 2021, while in contrast, one in four Canadians (26 per cent) expect to use or are already using charitable services in 2022 for basic necessities.

While purpose-driven initiatives are often first to see corporate cuts or underfunding during recessionary times, TELUS’ focus on putting ESG and social responsibility at the centre of its business strategy ensures that it can continue to deliver critical and sustainable support for our team, communities and Canadians who need our help now more than ever.

Over the last three years, TELUS’ giving has steadily increased:

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation directly impacted the lives of more than 1 million youth in 2022 by granting $10.6 million to 548 charitable organizations.

TELUS gave over $30 million in 2022 to establish a new innovative bursary fund to support economically-disadvantaged Canadian youth to get access to a post-secondary education, even if they can’t afford it.

TELUS enabled $6.6 million in community giving in 2022 for humanitarian and emergency relief around the world, directly helping those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, the flooding in Pakistan, and the unrest in Iran.

Delivering on TELUS’ $10 million commitment to support Indigenous Reconciliation, TELUS has granted donations to 15 community programs supporting food security, cultural revitalization and the health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

Launching our first-ever summer camp for Canadian youth focused on inclusivity, well-being, and customized nature experiences.

TELUS has expanded low cost internet, mobility, health and technology programs to support 342,000 marginalized individuals to date, including expanding Internet for Good to thousands of low-income seniors in BC, Alberta, and Quebec; expanding the reach of our Mobility for Good program for government assisted refugees and Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at risk to Ontario.

To learn more about how TELUS is helping create a friendlier future for all, visit telus.com/purpose .



