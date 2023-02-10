New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Formaldehyde Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Formaldehyde Market to Reach 70.8 Million Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Formaldehyde estimated at 46.6 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 70.8 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Urea Formaldehyde, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 31.4 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phenol Formaldehyde segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 12.7 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Formaldehyde market in the U.S. is estimated at 12.7 Million Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 15.6 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.7 Million Tons by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)

- BASF SE

- Chemanol

- Dynea AS

- Ercros SA

- Georgia Pacific LLC

- Hexion, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Formaldehyde - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urea

Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Urea Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Urea Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phenol Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Phenol Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Phenol Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Melamine Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Melamine Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Melamine Formaldehyde

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyoxymethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyoxymethylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyoxymethylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Derivatives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Derivatives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction & Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction & Furniture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction &

Furniture by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Formaldehyde Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea Formaldehyde,

Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene

and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Formaldehyde by End-Use -

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde

by Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Formaldehyde by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea

Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde,

Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Construction & Furniture, Automotive and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction &

Furniture, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



INDIA

Formaldehyde Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Formaldehyde by Derivative - Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol

Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other

Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Formaldehyde by Derivative -

Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine

Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene and Other Derivatives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Formaldehyde by

Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817774/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________