Orthopedic Power Tools Market to Surpass US$ 1,363.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global orthopedic power tools market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,008.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as acquisition, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Stryker, medical device and equipment manufacturing company, acquired Wright Medical Group N.V, a medical device company. This acquisition enhances global market position of Stryker in trauma and extremities, providing significant opportunities to advance innovation and delivering solutions that will improve patient outcomes.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1161

Key Market Takeaways:

The global orthopedic power tools market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of below knee-amputation due to road traffic accidents will fueled demand for orthopedic power tools and is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, a paper was published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, according to which 4.1% trauma patients underwent amputation in India, among which 32.8% had amputation below the level of the knee joint and road traffic accidents were the most common cause of the amputation.

Among Technology, Electric Powered Systems segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global orthopedic power tools market over the forecast period, owing to the safety provided by the electric powered tools. For instance, in November 2021, a research article published by ResearchGate, according to which, the newly developed electric powered tools are safe for different orthopedic surgeries. For example, tissue-selective piezoelectric drills, used in head and neck surgeries, reduce surface roughness and improve drill-hole quality.

Among region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to acquisition of medical device company. For instance, in May, 2022, CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company based in U.S., announce the acquisition of In2Bones Global, Inc., a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities This acquisition will enhance the orthopedic portfolio of CONMED Corporation.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market include De Soutter Medical, B. Braun SE, AYGUN CO.,INC , Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Bmedical bees GmbH, adeor medical AG., Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, CONMED Corporation., NSK / Nakanishi inc., MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC., Brasseler USA, ARBUTUS MEDICAL, joimax GmbH among other prominent players

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1161

Market Segmentation:

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Product Type: Large Bone Orthopedic Power tools Small Bone Orthopedic Power tools High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power tools Orthopedic Reamers

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Technology: Electric Powered Systems Battery Operated Powered Systems Pneumatic Powered System

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By End User: Orthopedic Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Life Science Tools Market, by Technology (Genomic Technology, Proteomics Technology, Cell Biology Technology, Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology, Lab Supplies & Technologies), by Product (Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture, PCR & qPCR, Flow Cytometry, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR), Microscopy & Electron Microscopy (EM), Liquid Chromatography (LC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), Nucleic Acid Preparation (NAP), Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies, Cloning & Genome Engineering, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Nucleic Acid Microarray, Sanger Sequencing, Other Separation Technologies, and Other Products (antibodies, general supplies, etc.)), by End User (Government & Academic, Biopharmaceutical Company, Health care, Industry, and Others (Research Institutes, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Medical Carts Market, by Power Source (Powered Carts and Non-powered Carts), by Product Type (Mobile Computing Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Anesthesia Carts, Medication Carts, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter