ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $280,000 Convertible Debenture Investment in infinitii ai inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that it has purchased an unsecured convertible debenture (the “Debenture”) for the principal amount of $280,000 (“Principal Amount”) from infinitii ai inc (“infinitii”). Infinitii is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, under the symbol “iai”.



The Debenture matures twelve (12) months following the closing date and carries interest at a rate of 7% per annum, payable on the earlier of: (i) the maturity date, (ii) the conversion of the Debenture, or (iii) the prepayment of the Debenture by infinitii. The Principal Amount and any accrued and unpaid interest may be convertible into units (each a “Unit”) at the option of the holder any time until the earlier of: (a) the maturity date, and (b) the date infinitii delivers a prepayment notice. Each Unit at a conversion price of $0.07 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share of infinitii and one warrant for the purchase of one common share at a price of $0.15 for 36 months from the issuance date.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S and Canada, infinitii ai (formerly Carl Data Solutions Inc.) has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for industrial and Smart City infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The company’s customers include the smart cities and municipalities of Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, Vancouver and Los Angeles County, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it’s real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn’t matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

