Global Bio-Composites Market Analysis Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Defence and Aerospace Sectors - Competition, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2028

The "Bio-Composites Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Fiber Type (Wood, Non-Wood), By Polymer Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Product (Hybrid, Green), By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2028, the global market for Bio-Composites is expected to grow impressively due to increasing demand from the building & construction industry. In 2021, Biocomposite production in Europe stood at roughly 436 thousand metric tonnes.



Biocomposites are made of natural fibers such as hemp, wood, paper industry waste, jute, and flax in the polymer matrix. Because of the greater use of natural fiber as reinforcement and the high cost of synthetic fibers, the market for bio-composites is expected to grow over the next several years. Additionally, rising demand in the automotive sector to increase the safety of passengers and reduce the weight of a vehicle is expected to increase the market demand.



Furthermore, In January 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it would invest USD 13.4 million in next-generation plastic materials technologies to decrease single-use plastics' energy use and carbon emission levels and according to the E.U. Commission, annually, the European automotive industry uses 80,000 tonnes of fibers rather than substitute synthetic fibers to reinforce composite items; therefore the global bio-composites market is expected to rise in the forecast period.



Growing Demand from Building & Construction



In the building sector, biocomposites are increasingly employed for wall sheathing, roofing, and flooring. For the same price, these composites provide goods with more excellent durability than conventional wood or steel ones. Biocomposites may be produced with varying degrees of fire resistance in addition to their physical characteristics, making it feasible to utilize them as exterior cladding on buildings or even roofs without harming safety.

In addition, biocomposites are also used in the restoration and renovation of various structural parts. Due to excellent thermal & auditory properties, they are also used as insulating & soundproof materials. Thus, the demand for biocomposites will likely grow globally during the forecast period.



Furthermore, concerning government rules regarding sustainable building materials, biocomposites play a vital role because they help to eliminate nonrenewable waste, reduce raw material utilization, cut fossil fuel consumption, and replace synthetic fiber-reinforced composites; all these factors driving the biocomposites market growth.



High Demand from the Transportation Segment



Biocomposites are being used more often in cars and trucks. Automobiles are utilized for nonstructural parts like interior panels and exterior parts. They assist manufacturers in cutting costs and reducing the weight of cars. Using these materials rather than metals or alloys decreases the risk of harm to passengers in the event of an accident.

In addition, biocomposites are utilized in various automotive applications, including creating environmentally friendly vehicles, using automotive pistons, and developing anti-roll bar brake friction materials for medium-duty and low-velocity impact applications; these are some significant factors that are anticipated to increase the growth of the biocomposites market.



Moreover, ongoing vehicle technological advancement and increasing focus on the use of more sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicles in the form of E-vehicles are raising the demand for bio-composites in the upcoming years.



Increasing Demand from Defence and Aerospace Sector



An unusual demand for bio-based products will result from the aerospace and defense industries' need for biocomposites.

Currently, the usage of biocomposites is increasing in the aerospace industry to produce aircraft equipment, which necessitates cutting-edge composites that can maintain the product; all these factors are expected to increase the growth of the biocomposites market in the projected period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bio-composites market.

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Tecnaro GmbH

BioComposites Group

Green Dot Bioplastics Inc

Retrac Group Limited

A.B.Composites Pvt.Ltd.

Winrigo (S) Pte Ltd

Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite Co., Ltd.

Meshlin Composites Zrt.

Report Scope:



Bio-Composites Market, By Fiber Type:

Wood

Non-Wood

Bio-Composites Market, By Polymer Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Bio-Composites Market, By Product:

Hybrid

Green

Bio-Composites Market, By End User:

Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

Bio-Composites Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

