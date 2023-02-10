New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277182/?utm_source=GNW

The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market will grow from $2.41 billion in 2022 to $2.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $4.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



Dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment consists of sales of Extraoral Imaging Systems, (Panoramic Systems, Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems, 3d CBCT Systems) And Intraoral Imaging Systems (Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral Sensors, and Intraoral PSP Systems) for dental diagnostic imaging that are used for diagnosis of dental diseases.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment create a visual representation of the inner a body of tooth for clinical analysis. These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion, and gum disease.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main methods in dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment are intraoral imaging and extraoral imaging.Intraoral imaging refers to the intraoral cameras that are used to provide accurate images of the teeth.



The various technologies are X-Ray Systems, dental cone beam computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and others. These are used in hospitals, dental clinics, forensic labs, and others.



The growing awareness of dental health care has led to demand for a proper healthcare system with upgraded devices.The dental diagnostic imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive market growth.



These imaging devices help to reduce shorten the recovery time for a patient and also result in less pain when compared to earlier methods of diagnosing dental problems.According to Adults Oral Health & Well-being Survey, 85% of Americans believe that oral health is extremely important among which only 15% were satisfied with their current oral health.



This indicates that people look for better dental care now and are aware of the importance of oral healthcare.



The lack of consumer awareness on the available dental diagnostic imaging devices in many developing economies is restraining the dental diagnostic imaging market growth.People in many developing countries tend to neglect dental problems due to a lack of awareness.



This attitude affects the health and also the growth of the dental diagnostic imaging device market as the use and procurement of these devices are affected negatively.For example, WHO has provided technical and financial support to the Ministry of Public Health and Education is conducting a series of workshops and campaigns on oral health for schoolteachers in Kabul city.



These workshops aim to raise awareness of oral health and prevention of negligence towards dental problems.



The need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others.These new techniques have helped in a better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases.



For example, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started the use of a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient’s jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and help in safe and better treatment outcomes.



Various government reforms and organizations are currently focusing on dental care safety and aim to reduce oral health care problems.For example, FDA’s Center for Devices and radiological health is responsible for regulating firms that manufacture, repackage or import medical devices sold in the United States.



Also, CDRH regulates medical devices such as radiation-emitting electronic products such as lasers, x-ray systems, and ultrasound equipment.



The countries covered in the dental diagnostic imaging devices market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market statistics, including dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market share, detailed dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment industry. This dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

