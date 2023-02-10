Determination of interest rate trigger - Totalkredit A/S

Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 April 2023.

The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds in DKK which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.

ISINInterest rate trigger
DK000954039-58.28%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

