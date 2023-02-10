Global Clear Aligners Market Expects Revenue Worth US$23.8 Bn by 2029 End

London, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With visibly growing preference over conventional metal braces, clear aligners have rapidly emerged as a popular treatment alternative in the field of orthodontics. Greater comfort, and flexibility in addition to lesser pain primarily drive the growth of clear aligners market, says the latest published report of Fairfield Market Research. While clear aligners appear aesthetically pleasant, the market will largely gain from growing consumer expenditure on aesthetic procedures, and higher procedural availability. Anticipated to reach the valuation of around US$23.8 toward the end of 2029, global clear aligners market is all set for a robust double-digit rate of growth during the period of assessment. High prevalence of common oral health conditions like caries, periodontal diseases, and teeth misalignment among children, adolescents, as well as adults are expected to form a strong base for expansion of clear aligners market according to the report.

Get the Sample Copy of Clear Aligners Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/clear-aligners-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Clear aligners market size is poised for a whopping 19.8% expansion in terms of value over the period of assessment

Adults represent the dominant segment in terms of value, whereas the teenagers’ segment will emerge lucrative at an estimated 25% CAGR through 2029

Polyethylene terephthalate glycol remains the material of choice, slated to exhibit nearly 25% growth in demand by forecast year





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on the type of material used for aligners, polyethylene terephthalate glycol has been the most sought-after one that extended the largest revenue share of over a fourth of the total clear aligners market value recorded in 2022. The report attributes the lead of this segment to technological advancements in polyurethane, and greater flexibility of the material. On the other hand, the report projects robust growth in attractiveness of teenagers segment despite continued primacy of the adults segment. The former has been generating notable demand for clear aligners on the back of growing occurrence of some of the most commonplace conditions like crowded teeth, diastema, crossbites and open bites, and underbites and overbites. Increasing emphasis of teens, and young adults on oral hygiene and aesthetics is likely to propel revenue of this segment in the clear aligners market. In terms of the end user, dental clinics remain the top revenue contributor, say the report findings.

Key Report Highlights

In terms of revenue generation, dental and orthodontic clinics will continue to contribute the largest share to clear aligners market

North America retains the top position and is likely to reach US$11.5 Bn in revenue by 2029 end

A notable number of fastrack FDA approvals for innovative clear aligner launches will act as a crucial growth engine for market





Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of the global clear aligners market reveals continued dominance of North America that has been slated to demonstrate stellar growth at around 22% through the end of 2029. North America that houses more than 10,000 professional orthodontists, and a considerably large volume of target population will maintain the lead, a majority of which is located in the US. This scenario however will act as a double-edged sword for the market in North America as the orthodontist channel is rapidly saturating, thereby causing an overwhelming level of competition in the US. On the contrary, the report finds that the developing markets of Asia Pacific are more likely to demonstrate robust growth in attractiveness on account of China’s strongly rising position in the global clear aligners market. In addition, the market here will largely benefit from a number of aligner makers debuting the regional market over the recent past.

Key Market Players

While Align Technology, Inc. remains the clear leader in global clear aligners market space, the report covers several other prominent players under its competitive analysis section. Align Technology has been reigning supreme on the back of Invisalign’s dominance across industry for more than 20 years. The other profiled players in the report include Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein, Inc., 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Alignerco, TP Orthodontics, Inc., 32 Watts (Renderwise Solutions Pvt Ltd), K-Line Europe GmbH, and Nevident.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/clear-aligners-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2029 Market Size in 2022 US$6.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$23.8 Bn CAGR 19.8% Key Players Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein, Inc., 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Alignerco, TP Orthodontics, Inc.

The Global Clear Aligners Market is Segmented as Below:

By Age Stage

Children

Teenagers

Adults





By Material Type

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

Other

By End Users

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Standalone & Group Practices

Research Institutes

Other





By Geographic Coverage

North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa







Leading Companies

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

The 3M Company

32 Watts (Renderwise Solutions Pvt Ltd.)

Alignerco

K Line Europe GmbH

Others





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Age Stage-wise Analysis

Material Type-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/clear-aligners-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com