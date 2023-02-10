Global Mobile Broadband/Mobile Internet/3G/4G Tariff Tracker and Analysis Service 2023

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Broadband/Mobile Internet/3G/4G Tariff Tracker and Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile broadband has become far more appealing now that prices have dropped and 5G is becoming more widespread. The availability of easy portable mobile data connections has led to the service becoming a mass-market item.

With With the PSTN / ISDN switch-off a reality and ADSL is on its way out mobile broadband becomes an alternative option. A high proportion of homes now have access to high- speed broadband services. Mobile broadband is available with no tie in whereas fixed broadband often requires a longish commitment anything up to 24 months.

Price competition among mobile broadband providers has become intense as the cost of devices has reduced and increased network capacity has become available with 5G speeds. Flat rate price competition will continue to be severe until mobile providers learn how to differentiate their product offers to meet the need of individual user groups.

The product now covers 200 operators

Key Benefits

Detailed information on over 2,000 plans, both post- and prepaid with prices in local currency, USD and Euros.

At a quick glance, it will provide the user with the inside bundle per 1 GB price.

A report sent along with each update provides an insight into the latest trends, key tariff charges are commented on by tariff experts

Access to historical tariffs via the Customer Support Service.

Synopsis

Coverage

Rental & usage prices (inside & outside the bundle) for 200+ Mobile Internet and Mobile Broadband offerings expressed in local currencies, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Tariff type: contract or add-on or pay-as-you go price.

Download speed relevant to the product

Access mode: laptop or mobile phone

Relevant notes

Cost per 1 GB inside the bundle

Deliverables for a 1-year subscription

Database

Quarterly updates - changes made are marked in red for easy identification

Summary report with each update including analysis

Free customer service

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukpi76

