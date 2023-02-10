New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Labels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817629/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart Labels Market to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Labels estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Paper & Paperboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.8% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foam Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Smart Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Alien Technology
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- CCL Industries, Inc.
- Checkpointt System Inc.
- Graphic Label, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- SATO Holdings Corporation
- SMARTRAC NV
- Thinfilm
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817629/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smart Labels: An Introduction
A Prelude to Smart Labels Market
North America Share of Smart Labels Market
Europe Share of Smart Labels Market
Asia-Pacific Share of Smart Labels Market
LAMEA Share of Smart Labels Market
Market Overview on Smart Labels
Smart Labels Market Insights in the Healthcare Sector
Smart Labels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Market Shares by Region
Market Shares by Key Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Factors Driving the Market
Increasing Adoption of Smart Labels in the Retail Market is
Boosting the Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paper &
Paperboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Foam Plastics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics & Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Plastics & Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rigid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Rigid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Foam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Usable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Usable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medicines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Medicines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Smart Labels Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics and
Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper & Paperboard,
Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer Usable,
Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible,
Rigid, Foam and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics
and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam Plastics and
Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper & Paperboard,
Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible, Rigid, Foam
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer Usable,
Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam
Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible,
Rigid, Foam and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam
Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible,
Rigid, Foam and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by Technology - Paper & Paperboard, Foam
Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper &
Paperboard, Foam Plastics and Plastics & Other Technologies for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by End-Use - Flexible, Rigid, Foam and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible,
Rigid, Foam and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Labels by Application - Food & Beverages, Consumer
Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and Medicines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Labels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Consumer Usable, Electronics, Personal Care and
Medicines for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817629/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Smart Labels Market to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Labels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817629/?utm_source=GNW