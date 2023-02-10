NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

10 February 2023

Close of Offer to Further Applications

On 5 September 2022, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the “Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 5 September 2022. As announced previously, the Board made available up to £20 million of the £30 million Over-allotment Facility.

The Board is now pleased to announce that the Company has received valid applications under the Offer of approximately £40 million in aggregate and that therefore the £20 million released under the Over-allotment Facility has been utilised in full.

The Board has decided not to utilise any further sums under the Over-allotment Facility and accordingly, the Board announces that the Offer is now closed to further applications.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

Important Information