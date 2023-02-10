New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to Reach $148.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety estimated at US$109.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$46.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- General Tools & Instruments LLC
- L3 Narda-MITEQ
- LAURUS Systems
- Mirion Technologies, Inc.
- Osun Technologies Inc.
- Spectris PLC
- Sper Scientific
- TECPEL Co., Ltd.
- TES Electrical Electronic Corporation
- Wavecontrol S.L.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Demand for Electronic Devices from Industrial and
Residential Sectors Shapes Market Expansion
Explosion of IoT Devices Increases Exposure to Electromagnetic
Frequency (EMF) Radiation, Spurring Market Growth: Global IoT
Connected Devices Installed Base (In Million Units) by
Category for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Global Smart Home Device Shipments (In Million Units) by
Category for the Years 2018 and 2023
Growing Awareness of Health Risks Posed by Radiation Exposure
Drives Market Growth
Compliance with Expanding Regulatory Policies and Workplace
Safety Standards Augments Demand
Brief Details of Government Regulators and Organizations
Issuing Guidelines for Protection against Non Ionizing
Radiation
Military and Domestic Security Sector Fuel Significant Demand
in the Market
Adoption of Non Ionizing Imaging Modalities Widens Demand in
Healthcare
Brief Details of Regulations on Use of Diagnostic Devices Based
on Non Ionizing Radiation by Country/Region
Need for Heavy and Continuous R&D Investments to Limit Market
Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Personal Monitoring Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handheld Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Handheld Monitoring Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Handheld Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Area
Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Area Monitoring Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Area Monitoring Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Military & Homeland
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Homeland
Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and
Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security,
Telecommunications and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring
Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal
Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area
Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring Devices,
Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland
Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Manufacturing,
Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld
Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and
Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military &
Homeland Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security,
Telecommunications and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld
Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and
Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military &
Homeland Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security,
Telecommunications and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld
Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and
Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing
Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring
Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to Reach $148.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW