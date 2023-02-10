New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to Reach $148.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety estimated at US$109.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$46.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- General Tools & Instruments LLC

- L3 Narda-MITEQ

- LAURUS Systems

- Mirion Technologies, Inc.

- Osun Technologies Inc.

- Spectris PLC

- Sper Scientific

- TECPEL Co., Ltd.

- TES Electrical Electronic Corporation

- Wavecontrol S.L.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Demand for Electronic Devices from Industrial and

Residential Sectors Shapes Market Expansion

Explosion of IoT Devices Increases Exposure to Electromagnetic

Frequency (EMF) Radiation, Spurring Market Growth: Global IoT

Connected Devices Installed Base (In Million Units) by

Category for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Global Smart Home Device Shipments (In Million Units) by

Category for the Years 2018 and 2023

Growing Awareness of Health Risks Posed by Radiation Exposure

Drives Market Growth

Compliance with Expanding Regulatory Policies and Workplace

Safety Standards Augments Demand

Brief Details of Government Regulators and Organizations

Issuing Guidelines for Protection against Non Ionizing

Radiation

Military and Domestic Security Sector Fuel Significant Demand

in the Market

Adoption of Non Ionizing Imaging Modalities Widens Demand in

Healthcare

Brief Details of Regulations on Use of Diagnostic Devices Based

on Non Ionizing Radiation by Country/Region

Need for Heavy and Continuous R&D Investments to Limit Market

Growth



