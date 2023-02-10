New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2022-2030. Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conduction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
- 3M Company
- AI Technology Inc.
- Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co. Ltd.
- Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd.
- China EMI Shielding Materials Co. Ltd.
- Coilcraft Inc.
- Cybershield Inc.
- Edogawa Gosei Co. Ltd.
- ETS-Lindgren
- Greene Rubber Company
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co. Ltd.
- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.
- Laird Technologies Inc.
- Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co. Ltd.
- MAJR Products Corporation
- Orion Industries Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Systems Integrators LLC
- Tech-Etch Inc.
- Zippertubing® Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance
with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI/
RFI Shielding Market
Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market
Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and
Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market
Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives
Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials &
Technologies
EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding
Material
EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing
Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices
Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment
Intact in the Near Term
Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
AI Technology, Inc. (USA)
Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)
China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
Coilcraft, Inc. (USA)
Cybershield, Inc. (USA)
Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)
EIS Fabrico (USA)
ETS-Lindgren (USA)
Greene Rubber Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)
Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA)
Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Leader Tech, Inc. (USA)
Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
MAJR Products Corporation (USA)
Marian, Inc. (USA)
Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA)
Orion Industries, Inc. (USA)
Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)
Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA)
Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Systems Integrators LLC (USA)
Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA)
Zippertubing® Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI
Technologies Market
Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment &
Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production
Bodes Well for the Market
Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs
Augurs Well for the Market
Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand
for EMI Shielding
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs
Well for the Market
EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products
Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market
Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to
Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products
Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding
Imperative
Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content
in Automobiles
Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand
Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive
High Power Electromagnetic Attacks
Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications
Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances
Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market
Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research
Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector
The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity
Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects
EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity
Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue
Contributor
Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for
Conductive Coatings in PV Market
New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating
Market in Display Segment
Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth
Conductive Plastics Market - A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Radiation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Radiation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conduction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Conduction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Conduction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conductive Coatings & Paints by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Conductive Coatings &
Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Conductive Coatings &
Paints by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conductive Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Conductive Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Conductive Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Shielding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Metal Shielding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Metal Shielding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/
EMC Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for EMI / EMC Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for EMI / EMC Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive
Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Radiation and Conduction
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Radiation and Conduction for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive
Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Radiation and Conduction
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Radiation and Conduction for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive
Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Radiation and Conduction
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Radiation and Conduction for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive
Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Radiation and Conduction
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Radiation and Conduction for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive
Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Radiation and Conduction
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Radiation and Conduction for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive
Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Radiation and Conduction
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Radiation and Conduction for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type -
Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal
Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies by Type - Conductive Coatings &
Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for EMI and RFI
Shielding Materials and Technologies by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Conductive Coatings & Paints,
Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI / EMC Filters and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Method -
Radiation and Conduction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW