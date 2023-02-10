New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2022-2030. Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conduction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)

- 3M Company

- AI Technology Inc.

- Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co. Ltd.

- Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd.

- China EMI Shielding Materials Co. Ltd.

- Coilcraft Inc.

- Cybershield Inc.

- Edogawa Gosei Co. Ltd.

- ETS-Lindgren

- Greene Rubber Company

- Henkel AG & Company KGaA

- Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co. Ltd.

- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.

- Laird Technologies Inc.

- Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co. Ltd.

- MAJR Products Corporation

- Orion Industries Inc.

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- PPG Industries Inc.

- Schaffner Holding AG

- Systems Integrators LLC

- Tech-Etch Inc.

- Zippertubing® Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance

with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI/

RFI Shielding Market

Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and

Technologies Market

Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and

Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market

Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives

Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials &

Technologies

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding

Material

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing

Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices

Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment

Intact in the Near Term

Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market

EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

AI Technology, Inc. (USA)

Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Coilcraft, Inc. (USA)

Cybershield, Inc. (USA)

Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

EIS Fabrico (USA)

ETS-Lindgren (USA)

Greene Rubber Company (USA)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA)

Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Leader Tech, Inc. (USA)

Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

MAJR Products Corporation (USA)

Marian, Inc. (USA)

Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA)

Orion Industries, Inc. (USA)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)

Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA)

Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Systems Integrators LLC (USA)

Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA)

Zippertubing® Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI

Technologies Market

Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment &

Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production

Bodes Well for the Market

Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs

Augurs Well for the Market

Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand

for EMI Shielding

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs

Well for the Market

EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products

Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market

Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to

Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products

Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding

Imperative

Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content

in Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand

Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive

High Power Electromagnetic Attacks

Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications

Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances

Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market

Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research

Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity

Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects

EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity

Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue

Contributor

Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for

Conductive Coatings in PV Market

New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating

Market in Display Segment

Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth

Conductive Plastics Market - A Review



