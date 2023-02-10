New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Syringes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621736/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Syringes Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Syringes estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Prefilled Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Disposable Safety Syringes segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Syringes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health
- Kawamoto Corporation
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Merit Medical Systems
- Nipro Medical Corporation
- Retractable Technologies
- Smiths Medical
- Terumo Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Syringes - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Asia - Central for Future Growth
Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance
Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives
Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles
Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes
Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles and
Syringes
Syringes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc.(USA)
Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
Kawamoto Corporation (Japan)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Nipro Medical Corporation (USA)
Retractable Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Schott AG (Germany)
Smiths Medical (UK)
Terumo Corp. (Japan)
Terumo Medical Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market
Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes
Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes
Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled
Syringes
Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum
Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention
Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with
Silicone Lubrication
New Materials Gain Attention
Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre-Filled
Syringes
Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number
of Lyophilised Drugs
Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices
Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic
Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes
Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry
Filling and Stoppering
Inspection of Prefilled Syringes
Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain
Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue
Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Preloaded Insulin Pens
Pulmonary Drug Delivery
Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers
Global Healthcare Spending - A Review
Demographics Spell Opportunities
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases
and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market
Potential
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics
Contribute to Demand
Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand
Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefilled Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Prefilled Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Prefilled Syringes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable Safety Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Disposable Safety Syringes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Disposable Safety
Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable Conventional Syringes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Disposable Conventional
Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Disposable Conventional
Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterilizable Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sterilizable Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Sterilizable Syringes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Syringes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled Syringes,
Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes
and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: France Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled Syringes,
Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes
and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Syringes by
Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Syringes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Syringes by Product
Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Syringes by Product
Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: India Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: India 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Syringes by Product
Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes,
Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes
and Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Syringes by
Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Syringes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Syringes by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Syringes by Product
Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Syringes by Product
Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Argentina 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Brazil 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Mexico 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes,
Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes
and Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Syringes by
Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Latin America 18-Year Perspective for
Syringes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Syringes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Syringes by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Syringes by Product
Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes,
Disposable Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Iran 18-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prefilled
Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional
Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ISRAEL
Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Product Type - Prefilled Syringes, Disposable
Safety Syringes, Disposable Conventional Syringes and
Sterilizable Syringes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type -
Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Safety Syringes, Disposable
Conventional Syringes and Sterilizable Syringes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
