Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Syringes Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Syringes estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Prefilled Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Disposable Safety Syringes segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Syringes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Cardinal Health

- Kawamoto Corporation

- Medline Industries Inc.

- Merit Medical Systems

- Nipro Medical Corporation

- Retractable Technologies

- Smiths Medical

- Terumo Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Syringes - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Asia - Central for Future Growth

Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance

Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives

Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes

Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles and

Syringes

Syringes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives

Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc.(USA)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Kawamoto Corporation (Japan)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nipro Medical Corporation (USA)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Schott AG (Germany)

Smiths Medical (UK)

Terumo Corp. (Japan)

Terumo Medical Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market

Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes

Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled

Syringes

Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum

Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention

Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with

Silicone Lubrication

New Materials Gain Attention

Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre-Filled

Syringes

Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number

of Lyophilised Drugs

Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic

Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes

Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry

Filling and Stoppering

Inspection of Prefilled Syringes

Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain

Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Preloaded Insulin Pens

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers

Global Healthcare Spending - A Review

Demographics Spell Opportunities

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases

and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market

Potential

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics

Contribute to Demand

Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand

Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market



