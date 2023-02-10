New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oilfield Chemicals estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Drilling Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stimulation Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Oilfield Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Albemarle Corp.
- Baker Hughes
- Elementis Plc
- Halliburton Company
- NALCO Champion
- Newpark Resources, Inc.
- Schlumberger Limited
- Schlumberger Limited (M-I SWACO)
- Solvay SA
- The Lubrizol Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
COVID Impact on Oil & Gas Industry
An Introduction to Oilfield Chemicals
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Oilfield Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Improve Productivity & Efficiency of Oil Fields Fuels
Demand for Oilfield Chemicals
E&P Activities Determine Demand Dynamics in the Global Oilfield
Chemicals Market
Global Liquid Fuels Production (in Million Barrels Per Day) for
2015-2021
Shale Gas E&P Activities Translate into Opportunities for
Oilfield Chemicals Market
Cumulative E&P Bankruptcy Filings in North America: 2015-2020
Market Benefits from the Increase in Deepwater & Ultra-
Deepwater Drilling Projects
Global Project Sanctioning Status by Project Type for 2014-2022
Energy Demand Dynamics and Need to Bring Petroleum Crude Oil
Wells to Production Drives Demand for Oilfield Chemicals
Demand for Petroleum-based Fuel from Transportation Industry
Augurs Well for the Market
Energy Demand in Transportation Sector by Energy Type
US Energy Consumption by Transportation and Other Applications:
2020E
Shift towards Unconventional Drilling and Increasing Complexity
of Drilling Activities Bodes Well for the Market
Demand Poised to Rise for Environment Friendly Oilfield Chemicals
Natural Polymeric Materials Hold Potential in Oilfield Operations
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market: Poised for Growth
EOR Chemicals Poised for Healthy Growth
Nanotechnology?s Growing Role in Oilfield Chemicals
Tremendous Benefits of Custom Oilfield Chemical Manufacturing
Augurs Well for the Market
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction
Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
Challenges Facing Market Growth
UNITED STATES
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Oilfield Chemicals Market: An Overview
COVID-19 Related Downturn in Oil & Gas Industry to Impact
Market Prospects
US Production of Petroleum and Other Liquids (in Million
Barrels Per Day) for 2018-2021
US Consumption of Petroleum and Other Liquids (in Million
Barrels Per Day) for 2018-2021
US Crude Oil Prices (in US$ Per Barrel) for 2018-2021
CANADA
JAPAN
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
CHINA
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
EUROPE
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
FRANCE
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
GERMANY
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
AUSTRALIA
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
INDIA
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Oil & Gas Sector in Deep Distress Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
Oilfield Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
