Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Laboratory Reagents Market to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Reagents estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Molecular Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biochemistry (IVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Laboratory Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- A.G. Scientific Inc.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- bioMérieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Exalpha Biologicals Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Lonza Biologics Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Life Science Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen N.V.
- R&D Systems
- SDIX LLC
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates
Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents
Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel
Opportunities
Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the
Near Term
Laboratory Reagents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A.G. Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Abbott Diagnostics (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
BD Biosciences (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
bioMérieux (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Exalpha Biologicals, Inc. (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Lonza Biologics Ltd. (Switzerland)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Meridian Life Science, Inc. (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Promega Corporation (USA)
Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)
R&D Systems (USA)
SDIX, LLC (USA)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Waters Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes
Demand for Laboratory Reagents
Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume
Growth
Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market
Growth
Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes
Antibodies: Therapies of Future
PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies
Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene
Expression Reagents
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly
Pure Reagents
Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents
Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents
Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential
Opportunities
Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for
Environmental Testing Reagents
Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory
Reagents
Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture
Reagents
Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth
Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains
Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic &
Industrial Research
Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests
Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence
Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays
Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Biology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Molecular Biology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Molecular Biology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biochemistry (IVD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Biochemistry (IVD) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbohydrate Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Carbohydrate Analysis
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cytokine & Chemokine Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell/
Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cell / Tissue Culture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Cell / Tissue Culture
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Laboratory Reagents Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular
Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture,
Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laboratory
Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry
(IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine &
Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental
Testing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Reagents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue
Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Laboratory Reagents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents
by Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Reagents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue
Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laboratory Reagents by Application - Molecular Biology,
Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate
Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Immunohistochemistry
and Environmental Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents
by Application - Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell /
Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine
Testing, Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Reagents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Molecular Biology, Biochemistry (IVD), Cell / Tissue
Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing,
Immunohistochemistry and Environmental Testing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
