Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Laboratory Reagents Market to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Reagents estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Molecular Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biochemistry (IVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Laboratory Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates

Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents

Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Near Term

Laboratory Reagents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A.G. Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Abbott Diagnostics (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

BD Biosciences (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMérieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Exalpha Biologicals, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Lonza Biologics Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Meridian Life Science, Inc. (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Promega Corporation (USA)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

R&D Systems (USA)

SDIX, LLC (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Waters Corp. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes

Demand for Laboratory Reagents

Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume

Growth

Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market

Growth

Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes

Antibodies: Therapies of Future

PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies

Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene

Expression Reagents

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly

Pure Reagents

Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents

Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents

Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential

Opportunities

Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for

Environmental Testing Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory

Reagents

Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture

Reagents

Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth

Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic &

Industrial Research

Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests

Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence

Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays

Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

