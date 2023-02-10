Global Cystic Fibrosis Market to Reach $37.04 Billion by 2030: Players Include Roche, Nestle Health Science, AbbVie, Viatris and Horizon Therapeutic

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Market Share, Size, Trends By Drug Class, Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cystic fibrosis market is expected to reach USD 37.04 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Rising awareness about cystic fibrosis and growing adoption of drug therapies are the prominent factors driving the cystic fibrosis market growth. A variety of oral and inhaled drugs are available for the treatment that increases compliance to the treatment owing to the ease and convenience of administering it. The widespread availability of different cystic fibrosis treatment options will expand the market size over the coming years.



Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects more than 30,000 people in the U.S. and over 70,000 people are suffering from it worldwide. Additionally, more than approximately 1000 new cases of the disease are diagnosed every year.



Favorable technological advancements in this therapeutic area will open new avenues of growth for industry participants. Rising innovation in the development of new therapies and drug products to cure cystic fibrosis is anticipated to foster growth in the cystic fibrosis market over the analysis period.



Rising number of cases of respiratory illness post Covid-19 pandemic has spurred the cystic fibrosis market growth. It has given the key industry players an opportunity to focus on the development of new drugs that can enable fast recovery and reduce mortality rates across the globe.



High cost of treatment, stringent regulations prolong approval of drugs, and adverse effects of currently available drugs such as liver problems, upper respiratory tract infection, chest pain, and increased blood pressure among others will hinder the future market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in incidence of cystic fibrosis (CF)

Advancements in therapeutics for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

Restraints and Challenges

Low awareness in developing nations

Companies Mentioned

Vertex Pharmaceutical Incorporated

Roche

Nestle Health Science

AbbVie

Viatris Inc.

Horizon Therapeutic Plc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V

Pfizer Inc

BayerAG

Astrazeneca

Genentech Inc

Gilead Sciences

Chiesi Farmacrutici

Pharmaxis Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Cystic Fibrosis Market Highlights

CFTR modulators segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to their efficacy in improving body function at the cellular level and positively impact the quality of life.

Oral drugs accounted for a significant share owing to the preference among patients and medical practitioners due to the ease and convenience associated with administering the cystic fibrosis drugs

Hospital segment is expected to hold a significant market share among the distribution channels over the forecast period owing to the rising need for precise diagnosis and required medical supervision associated with the treatment. Moreover, the rising number of patient hospital visits will fuel the hospital segment growth.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period on account of the increasing incidence of cystic fibrosis and the availability of multiple treatment options in the region.

The publisher has segmented the cystic fibrosis market report based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:



Cystic Fibrosis Market, By Drug Class (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

CFTR modulators

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

Pancreatic enzyme supplements

Others

Cystic Fibrosis Market, By Route of Administration (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Oral drugs

Parenteral drugs

Cystic Fibrosis Market, By Distribution Channel (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital

Retail pharmacies

Others

Cystic Fibrosis Market, By Region (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.3% Regions Covered Global

