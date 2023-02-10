Register for this 3 Day Training Course: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia - February 22-24, 2023

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical market in Asia is growing at a rapid pace and presents both opportunities and challenges to those wishing to work in the region.

Rather than a single market, Asia is a collection of different markets, each with their own regulatory processes, although harmonisation exists within the ASEAN countries.

This seminar will provide a practical overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Asia, including India, and will cover all important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation within the region.

The programme will include:

Discussion of underlying official regulatory sources

An interpretation of practical aspects

An overview of the requirements for local manufacturing

Recent developments

Harmonisation initiatives

An update and wider knowledge of regulatory affairs in Asia

The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegates

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of key Asian markets

Discuss outlines of company and product registration

Understand the application process

Assess the impact of recent regulatory developments in the region

Discuss harmonisation initiatives including ASEAN opportunities

Understand how Japan fits in the Asian regulatory landscape

Discover general, country-specific and regional requirements

Please note that the course will provide an excellent introduction to all the key aspects of regulatory affairs in the Asia region but will not focus specifically or in detail on Chemistry, Manufacture and Control (CMC).

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and in-market regulatory compliance, whether as an introductory or a refresher course.

Previous delegates have included:

Scientists and technical staff in Regulatory affairs Registration departments

Medical directors

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to the Asia Region

Introduction to ASEAN

Philippines

Brunei

PR of China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam/Cambodia/Laos

Taiwan

Korea

Outline on Japan

Asean Harmonisation

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m501ey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.